TOP 5

STORIES

Red Carpet

Hollywood Is Obsessed With Emerald Gowns on the Red Carpet: See 10 Top Looks!

By Rachel LeWinter
10

Emerald City: Hollywood stars follow the glamorous road and go green in sequins, lace and silk. See the latest celebs to wear the trend on the red carpet, including Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Lively and more.