Style Makeover
Wild Child to Flower Child! Miley Cyrus’ Style...
TOP 5
STORIES
Style Makeover
Wild Child to Flower Child! Miley Cyrus’ Style...
Halloween
Why Margot Robbie Prefers Dressing as Men for Halloween
style
Rihanna Is Cookie Monster’s Twin: See the Photo!
Celebrity Style
Snag It: The Glam $60 Coat Whitney Port Just Wore
Royals
See Duchess Kate’s Best Temperley Dresses
Style Makeover
Miley Cyrus has come a long way! The 24-year-old, once known for showing serious skin at the MTV VMAs and rocking wild outfits, has totally toned down her style lately, and we’re loving it! When she hit the carpet at the Thor 3 premiere in an oversized floral Moschino dress, we barely recognized her from her wild days. Liam Hemsworth’s fiance also gave her hair a pop of color with floral accessories and added blue mascara for a fun, fresh look.
Scroll through to see how the “Malibu” singer’s style has evolved from her scandalous VMA days to her current ‘70s-inspired chic.