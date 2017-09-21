A post shared by Nine Zero One (@ninezeroone) on Sep 20, 2017 at 4:47pm PDT

Nina Dobrev is #goals. Not only is she stylish, but she¹s given Us the hair inspiration we need for fall. The Vampire Diaries actress has been rocking a shorter cut for a few months, but her stylist Riawna Capri of the Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles recently updated her choppy bob with a fresh set of layers.

The salon called attention to her slightly shorter and choppier texture on Instagram. In the shot, the Flatliners actress appears with her layered bob swooped to one side, showing off a choppy finish that gives the look a ton of texture. The change might be slight, but it adds an edginess to her vibe.

The cutest part of the whole affair? Dobrev and Capri are close and regularly appear on each other¹s Instagram feeds. That means that while the stylist was while updating the actress' 'do the duo was getting in some bestie bonding time!

Add this tweak to the list of little adjustments Capri has given the Departures star¹s look in recent months. The side effect? Her haircut always stays fresh. Now we¹re inspired to go set a date with our stylist for fall trim!

