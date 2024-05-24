Lenny Kravitz does everything in style — including his workouts.
The rockstar, 59, went viral last month for lifting weights while wearing leather pants at Equinox in New York City. Kravitz’s trainer, Dodd Romero, says this attire is par for the course for the rocker.
“He’s always going to meetings,” Romero told Us Weekly exclusively. “So he doesn’t actually put on gym attire. Very rarely when he does cardio he does. … He really is Lenny all the time.”
As his trainer for the last 25 years, Romero has seen a clear progression in Kravitz’s abilities. “Lenny’s at a very high level now, in the best shape of his life going into his 60th birthday,” he told Us. “He can do things now that he couldn’t 25 years ago, that’s for sure.”
Romero shares Kravitz’s secrets for looking and feeling good in the latest issue of Us, on newsstands now. The celebrity trainer also shared the “Fly Away” singer’s typical workout routine. According to Romero, “Lenny’s workouts are always progressing,” but keep scrolling for a sample of a typical workout for Kravitz — leather pants optional:
3 Sets of the following combination:
Gymnastic rings leg lifts 21 reps
Decline sit ups holding 45 pound plate for 21 reps
Rope crunches with 90 pound for 21 reps
First Exercise
Seated Arnold press with 30 pound dumbbells for 21 reps
Seated Arnold press with 40 pound dumbbells for 14 reps
Seated Arnold press with 50 pound dumbbells for 10 reps
Second Exercise
Upright rows with 50 pound a EZ curl bar close grip for 21 reps
Upright rows with 60 pound a EZ curl bar close grip for 14 reps
Upright rows with 70 pound a EZ curl bar close grip for 10 reps
Deal of the DayAct Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal
Third Exercise
Cable rear lateral with 40 pound for 21 reps
Cable rear lateral with 50 pound for 14 reps
Cable rear lateral with 60 pound for 10 reps
Fourth Exercise
Smith machine behind the neck shrugs with 45 pound plate each side for 21 reps
Smith machine behind the neck shrugs with 45 + 25 pound plates each side for 14 reps
Smith machine behind the neck shrugs with 2 plates of 45 pound each side for three sets of 10 reps
Fifth Exercise
Single arm side lateral with 20 pound dumbbell each arm for 21 reps
Single arm side lateral with 30 pound dumbbell each arm for 14 reps
Single arm side lateral with 35 pound dumbbell each arm for 10 reps