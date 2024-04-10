Your account
Stylish

Lenny Kravitz Makes Working Out in Leather Pants, a Sheer Tank and Combat Boots Look Easy

By
Feature Lenny Kravitz Works Up a Sweat in Leather Pants and Boots
Lenny Kravitz Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Of course Lenny Kravitz works out in leather pants.

Kravitz, 59, showed off his interesting gym fit via Instagram on Tuesday, April 9. In the clip, he wore leather pants, a sheer tank top and combat boots while lifting weights and doing sit-ups. He paired his unconventional workout ensemble with yellow and black gloves and tied his long hair in a ponytail.

“Thank God for today! Grateful. Never been better,” Kravitz captioned the post. “There are no shortcuts so seize your day. It is all possible. Love!”

Celebrity friends including Willow Smith, Wiz Khalifa and more shared their thoughts on his getup in the comments section.

“This workout outfit is hard af,” Smith, 23, wrote, as Khalifa, 36, added, “Damn bro i need better gym fits 😮‍💨.” Rapper D-Nice praised Kravitz’s wacky outfit, writing, “Man! Boots and leather pants while working out is crazy! Always on brand!” Winnie Harlow, meanwhile, pointed out Kravitz must be working up “a sweat” in leather pants.

When he’s not hitting the gym, Kravitz often makes red carpet appearances.

Last month, he sported another leather ensemble at a photocall ahead of his album release, Blue Electric Light, in Mexico. Kravitz looked seriously stylish, going shirtless underneath an unzipped black jacket and flared brown pants.

Kravitz elevated his look with tan shoes, a sparkly bandana tied around his neck and black aviator sunglasses.

The singer is expected to release his album on Friday, May 24. It will include 12 rock songs. He debuted his newest single, “Human,” during a March episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. For his performance, he wore reflective rose gold pants and a plunging leather jacket. He accessorized with oversized shades, gold hoop earrings, a chainmail bandana and animal printed boots.

