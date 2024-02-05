Your account
Stylish

The Best Dressed Men at the 2024 Grammys: Lenny Kravitz, Finneas, Jon Batiste and More

By
10
Getty Images (2); FilmMagic

The 2024 Grammys red carpet was filled with endless eye-catching red carpet looks.

Most notably, the Sunday, February 4, awards show featured a sea of sophisticated monochromatic menswear ensembles. Artists from John Legend to 21 Savage and Noah Kahan took to the red carpet in paired down all-black outfits.

Rufus Wainwright stood out from the crowd in a brown, red and black paisley print suit, which he wore with a pair of multi-colored sparkly dress shoes. He, along with Lenny Kravitz and Theron Thomas, added an extra flair to their looks with plenty of layered chain necklaces.

If an award were to be given to the most unique menswear look of the evening, Jon Batiste would surely win. The five-time Grammy winner was the epitome of style in a silver Versace getup featuring a structured jacket, pleated skirt and tailored trousers.

Keep scrolling to check out these looks and more.

