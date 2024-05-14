Al Roker Defends Kelly Clarkson for Taking Weight Loss Medication

Al Roker isn’t here for people shaming Kelly Clarkson over her decision to take medication to lose weight.

“There’s too much judgment going on,’ Roker, 69, shared on the Today show on Tuesday, May 14. “People, as long as they’re working with their doctors and being healthy about it, people ought to back off and let them live their lives.”

Roker went on to share how he “took a raft of stuff” after undergoing gastric bypass surgery in 2002 to lose 100 pounds.

“It’s not easy, whatever you do, so get off people’s backs,” he explained.

On Monday, May 13, Clarkson, 42, shared that she was taking some form of weight-loss medication, but it’s not Ozempic.

“I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me,” Clarkson shared with her guest Whoopi Goldberg on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Mine is a different one that people assume but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad.”

Clarkson noted that her doctor “chased” her for two years asking her to take medication, but she always was too “afraid” of it.

“I already have thyroid problems. I was afraid,” she shared. “Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar.”

Following the admission, some people were frustrated that Clarkson did not previously disclose that she was using any substance to lose weight.

“I don’t care if she uses a drug to lose weight …. Just be honest about using it and about why you did,” one user wrote via X while another said, “Gatekeeping weight loss is crazy.”

While Clarkson has yet to speak out on the backlash, she has previously discussed her weight loss journey.

“Walking in the city is quite the workout,” the singer shared in a January interview with People. “And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

Clarkson said she stays active by exploring NYC with her daughter River, 9, and son, Remington, 7, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down,” she explained. “We’ll go make slime and we’ll go to the museum.”

Clarkson also noted that she started “listening to her doctor” and has been eating a “healthy mix” of foods.

And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway,” she told the outlet. “I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat – sorry vegetarians in the world.”