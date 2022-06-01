Following the tragic loss of her parents, Alicia Witt opened up about quietly going through cancer treatments.

“Just a little over 2 months ago, i had my last round of chemical therapy prior to my mastectomy. my beloved, brilliant, collaborative, communicative doctor, @habibdoss at @tnoncology, was there to celebrate with us as i rang the bell!” the actress, 46, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, June 1.

Witt noted she had a mastectomy to know for “absolute certain” that the disease was “completely healed” from her breast.

“I had a tiny crew of human angels surrounding me for all 6 treatments, not only keeping my spirits high, but tending to and changing my @penguincoldcapsglobal. while keeping hair was obviously the last of my concerns on a larger level, i did deeply wish to keep my diagnosis private until it was 100% healed, god willing,” she continued. “I’m so grateful to all those along the way during treatment who honored me by protecting my privacy during these months 🙏🏻 and grateful to help share that these caps can truly play a huge role in allowing a patient to reveal her journey on her own time, when she is ready.”

The Walking Dead alum concluded by reflecting on her decision to keep her health issues private. “For me, this was such a needed part of my healing – particularly given the horribly public tragedy that had happened in our family just as i was beginning my treatments,” she added.

Witt’s candid social media post comes six months after the Massachusetts native announced that a relative found her parents, Robert and Diane Witt, dead after performing a wellness check at their home. “I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable,” the Twin Peaks alum explained in a statement at the time. “I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

Earlier this year, Alicia broke her silence about the loss of her mother and father. “It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on, waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I’d gotten someone else involved,” she wrote via Instagram in January.

The Dune star continued: “I am deeply grateful for the gift of having been able to quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy. … Thank you, also, to all those who have reached out with your memories about my parents. They were brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny — there will never be enough adjectives to describe them.”

Us Weekly confirmed in February that Robert, 87, and Diane, 75, died from “probable cardiac dysrhythmia” due to the cold weather.

