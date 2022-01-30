Opening up. Less than one month after Alicia Witt’s parents were found dead in their home, the actress is getting candid about her grieving process.

“If I could wrap my arms around all of you — I would,” the Walking Dead star, 46, wrote via Instagram on Saturday, January 29. “Thank you to every one of you who has reached out with such love since my last post. Your words, your empathy and your kindness have all been deeply felt — please know I’ve read them all ❤️.”

Witt continued in her post: “Thank you to the many, many, many of you who have shared your extremely personal stories with me — your similar situations to the one I experienced/am still going through. This brings me to tears all over again. My aching heart feels so grateful to know that we are, all of us, not alone in this specific pain.”

The I Care A Lot actress noted in her social media upload that finding common ground with others in similar heartbreaking situations provided her with “solace and unity” and that “some balm of deeper healing could come from such a thing.”

She concluded her message: “I am sending you so much love, and I see you, and you are definitely not alone. 🙏🏻 🕊”

The “Still Sorry” songstress’ parents, Robert and Diane Witt, were found dead in their Worcester, Massachusetts, home in December 2021. There were 87 and 75, respectively.



“It still doesn’t feel real,” Alicia broke her silence about her loss on Tuesday, January 25. “It’s been a month since I got scared, not having heard back from them, and called to have them checked on. Waiting, phone in hand, praying fervently that the next call would be from them, angry I’d gotten someone else involved. Knowing as soon as I heard the detective’s voice on the other line that they were gone. Knowing I would never hear their voices again. Beginning the rest of my life of finding them on the breeze, in a song, in a dream.”

The Exorcist alum added at the time: “I am deeply grateful for the gift of having been able to quietly travel to Worcester earlier this month for a beautiful service and burial, to mourn and to celebrate them in total privacy. … Thank you, also, to all those who have reached out with your memories about my parents. They were brilliant educators, deeply kind, curious, intuitive, wise, young at heart, funny — there will never be enough adjectives to describe them.”

Shortly before Christmas late last year, Diane and Robert were found unresponsive after a relative performed a welfare check on the couple. When local police arrived on the scene, they found no signs of noxious gases. Since then, the pair’s deaths were subject to an investigation according to Telegram & Gazette, which noted that there were no signs of apparent trauma. The local newspaper noted that freezing temperatures, a malfunctioning furnace and old home could have contributed to the duo’s deaths.