Remembering her love. Kelly Rizzo spoke out for the first time since Bob Saget‘s funeral, and she remembered her late husband with a heartfelt tribute.

“My sweet husband. After much reflection this week, I’m trying, really trying, to not think I was robbed of time,” the 42-year-old shared via Instagram on Saturday, January 15. “But instead to think: How lucky was I that I got to be the one to be married to THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH. I was the one who got to go on this crazy ride with him and be in his life these last 6 years.”

Saget was first married to high school sweetheart Sherri Kramer — with whom he shared daughters Lara, Jennifer and Aubrey — from 1982 to 1997. Saget had been single for more than a decade when he asked Rizzo on a date in 2015 and the two fell in love, getting married in 2018. The Full House star’s tragic death at age 65 earlier this month brought their happily ever after to an abrupt halt. However, the food blogger emphasized that they really experienced true love in their too-brief marriage.

“We had that time to make each other the happiest we’d ever been and change each other’s lives forever,” she added. “I got to be the one to love him and cherish him. He deserves all the love. Every ounce of it. Because that’s how amazing Bob was. He was love. If you were in his life you KNEW he loved you. He never missed an opportunity to tell you.”

Though Rizzo was clearly grieving at Saget’s funeral — where she wore a wedding band on her necklace — in Los Angeles on Friday, January 14, she maintained an optimistic outlook.

“I have no regrets,” she explained. “We loved each other so damn much and told each other 500 times every day. Constantly. I know how much he loved me until the very last moment and he knew the same. I’m so grateful for that. Not everyone gets that.”

There has been an outpouring of tributes to Saget since he was found dead in a Florida hotel room on Sunday, January 9 (officials do not suspect foul play). Comedians ranging from Dave Chapelle to Pete Davidson have shared heartfelt messages, and friends have stepped up to help Rizzo where they can. John Mayer and Jeff Ross helped bring the late performer’s car back to his widow. Marc Maron, Jimmy Kimmel and Judd Apatow were among the many mourners at his funeral, which was “a perfect goodbye,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly.

Calling the Raising Dad star “a force,” Rizzo continued, “I’m sure every one of you out there, whether you knew him or not, was in awe of the enormous outpouring of love and tribute for this special man. It was like nothing anyone has ever seen. I am so appreciative for the kindness and support from loved ones and strangers. Everyone loves Bob and everyone wants to make sure I’m ok. And for that, I’m eternally grateful.”

Saget’s widow added that her late husband “had so much more he wanted to do and so much more love to give,” and she’ll do her best to work toward his goals.

“To the best of my ability, it will be my mission to share how amazing he was with the world, and try in some small way to keep spreading his message of love and laughter,” she wrote before lightheartedly adding that she draws the line at trying standup comedy. “I also want to keep sharing how important the Scleroderma Research Foundation was to him. I just want to make him proud. And to his girls, I will love you all with all my heart, always.”

She signed off with a message directly to the late actor: “Honey, I love you more than anything, forever.”