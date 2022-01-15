Saying goodbye. Many of Bob Saget’s circle of celebrity friends attended his funeral procession less than one week after his death.

Saget — who was best known for his role of Danny Tanner on Full House — was honored by many of his former costars, including John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Lori Loughlin and Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Many of the stars were photographed entering the funeral home on Friday, January 14. Stamos, 58, and Coulier, 62, even served as pallbearers during the procession.

“There were lots of tears, of course, but so much laughter too. It was a perfect goodbye to Bob,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the service. “Now, there is a celebration of life memorial at [Full House creator] Jeff Franklin’s house.”

Us previously confirmed that Saget’s family would host a private memorial on Friday. The Grandfathered alum, for his part, had hinted at how difficult the service would be.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference,” Stamos tweeted at the time.

Several other of the Dirty Daddy author’s famous pals were in attendance, including John Mayer and Dave Chappelle. The 48-year-old Chappelle’s Show alum also teased his attendance one day earlier.

“Tomorrow I’m going to go lay my comrade to rest,” Chappelle said during a Thursday, January 13, comedy set. “Listen, I’m getting old, so a lot of people I know die … “I’m just saying this to remind you: These moments are precious.”

The Raising Dad alum died on Sunday, January 9, at the age of 65.

“We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” the Pennsylvania native’s family said via a statement at the time. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

After news of Saget’s death broke, several of his former Full House and Fuller House castmates shared their emotional condolences and memories.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man,” the Olsen twins, both 35, said in a statement on Monday, January 10. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Meanwhile, Cameron Bure— who played DJ Tanner — shared multiple emotional Instagram tributes to her longtime TV dad.

“We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue,” The Christmas Contest star, 45, wrote in one somber message. “My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. … You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life. This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you.”

Scroll below to see how the stars honored the late comedian during the emotional service:

With reporting by James Robertson