Final goodbyes. Bob Saget will be laid to rest nearly one week after his death at age 65.

A private funeral service for friends and family is taking place on Friday, January 14, multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

Saget’s former costar John Stamos hinted at preparing for the memorial via Twitter on Friday, writing, “Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”

The Full House alum was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room on Sunday, January 9, one day after he performed a show in Jacksonville, Florida. While the cause of his death has yet to be confirmed, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters — Aubrey, 34, Lara, 32, and Jennifer, 29 — whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. One day after the comedian’s passing, the Eat Travel Rock blogger, 42, broke her silence in a statement to Us.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Rizzo shared. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

The Illinois native noted that she would tell the world more about her late husband “when the time is right and when this news is not as raw,” hoping to one day share “how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well.”

Following the shocking loss, tributes from Saget’s family, fans and former costars flooded social media. The news of his death “hit Bob’s loved ones like a ton of bricks,” a source exclusively told Us.

“Right now, they’re trying to get to the bottom of exactly what happened, and then they’ll try to process what life will be like without him,” the insider added earlier this month.

As friends continued to remember Saget’s legacy, Candace Cameron Bure mourned her Full House father in a touching Instagram post. The actress, 45, played D.J. Tanner, the eldest daughter of Saget’s Danny Tanner, on both the original show and its sequel series, Fuller House.

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue,” the Hallmark star wrote on Tuesday, January 11. “My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old.”

Cameron Bure said she wished she could have “one more hug” from Saget, concluding, “I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it 💔.”

Rizzo thanked the Christmas Under Wraps actress for her kind words, writing in the comments, “Candace, how amazing does it feel though to know, really know, how much he deeply loved you. That will never go away. One shining light is that now we can work through this pain together. I love you.”

Along with Cameron Bure, Stamos, 58, paid tribute to his Full House costar, noting in a lengthy Instagram post that he wasn’t “ready to say goodbye just yet.”

Stamos continued: “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone. … I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. They’re laughing so hard, they weep.”

In the comments, Rizzo replied: “John. My brother. Bob’s brother. Thank you for this and the fact that we just need to picture him out on the road doing what he loved and what made him so damn happy. MAKING PEOPLE HAPPY. And for sharing his last moments so perfectly. I know that is what happened. I love you and BOB loves you forever.”