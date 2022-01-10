His final days. Comedian Tim Wilkins opened up about his last moments with Bob Saget before his death at age 65 on Sunday, January 9.

“He was in great spirits. He was smiling and laughing and joking and just having a good time,” Wilkins, who opened for Saget during his comedy show in Florida, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, January 10. “His last shows were an hour and 45 minutes and two hours, respectively. That’s a really long time and you don’t do that unless you and the audience are having fun.”

While working alongside Saget, Wilkins recalled how much the Full House star enjoyed talking about his family. The late comedian shared daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

“He mentioned his daughters and he talked about his wife repeatedly,” Wilkins shared, referring to the Fuller House alum’s wife, Kelly Rizzo. “He was so in love and so proud of everything she was doing. And he talked about the projects she was working on and how much he enjoyed being a part of anything.”

He added: “He was very proud of them.”

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host, who tied the knot with Rizzo in 2018, also “repeatedly” mentioned his wife while away on tour.

“He was absolutely very in love with his wife,” Wilkins said to Us. “And quick to point out, ‘I have a very beautiful talented wife. Did I mention that?’”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Pennsylvania native died at the age of 65 after a Ritz Carlton hotel employee found him unresponsive in his room on Sunday. Earlier that day, the How I Met Your Mother alum reflected on being back on the road again performing for his fans.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience,” he wrote about his Saturday, January 8, show in Jacksonville. “Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s—t.”

Shortly after the news of his death made headlines, Saget’s family confirmed his passing in a statement to Us, saying, “We are devastated … that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

That same day, his eldest daughter, Aubrey, 34, posted the last text that she received from her dad.

“Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” the text read, which she shared via Instagram Story on Sunday.

With reporting by Andrea Simpson