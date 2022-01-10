Remembering his friend. Bob Saget’s longtime pal and collaborator Mike Young spoke exclusively to Us Weekly following the death of the Full House alum on Sunday, January 9.

“Bob was family to me. We toured together for the last 12 years — every week,” Young told Us on Monday, January 10. “And it was just me and Bob doing a two-man show in every city we went to. Yeah, he was like a brother. … Bob’s final words [were] always ‘I love you.’ That was it.”

Saget, who was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room on Sunday, tagged Young in his final Instagram post after a stand-up show on Saturday, January 8. The comedian told Us that he found out about the 65-year-old’s passing via Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo.

“His wife called me,” Young noted. “No one’s doing good right now. Nobody’s doing good because Bob was a huge part of everyone’s life, so this is going to take a little while. It’s going to take a little while to digest and process and we’re going to miss him because he was a huge part of all of our lives, and there’s nobody like him. … He was just his own special spirit. He just was different. It’s why so many millions of people love that guy on camera. You know you saw him on TV, you can’t explain it. He was just full of love.”

In addition to Rizzo, Saget is survived by his daughters, Lara, Aubrey and Jennifer, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

“[Bob] was incredible,” Young continued. “He loved his wife, and he loved his kids and he made sure every step of the way that they were OK. That’s how I would describe Bob. He made sure that everybody was OK before him. He was always taking care of everybody including me, you know what I mean? He would make sure my flights were perfect, he would make sure the hotel was good, he would make sure we had somewhere to eat after the show. He just took care of people.”

The Saget family spoke out via a statement to Us on Sunday: “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter.”

While the How I Met Your Mother alum was known for his role as Danny Tanner on Full House and the sitcom’s revival series, Fuller House, Young echoed Saget’s family’s words about the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host’s love for comedy.

“He never wanted to retire,” he told Us. “[He] wanted to just be the greatest comic that he could be. [He] wanted to direct more movies. Always talked about doing more. Always talked about getting better. … He loved stand-up. He loved it more than anything — more than TV, more than movies. Bob was a performer. He was a performer.”

Young concluded: “Bob loves people. Millions of people love Bob, but it was because he loved people and that’s something you can’t fake.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper