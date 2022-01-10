HIMYM’s Alyson Hannigan Recalls Sweet Memory Babysitting for Bob Saget

Mourning Bob Saget. Following the How I Met Your Mother alum’s sudden death on Sunday, January 9, the late actor’s former costars penned touching tributes in his honor.

The comedian joined the CBS show in 2005 as the voice of future Ted Mosby, a role that lasted nine seasons. After the show’s end in 2014, the Full House alum reprised his role as Danny Tanner on Fuller House from 2016 to 2020. The following year, Saget embarked on a comedy tour, which the Pennsylvania native was in the middle of when he was found dead in his Orlando, Florida, hotel room.

Josh Radnor, who played Ted Mosby on HIMYM, subsequently reacted to the news with emotional tweets.

“I had so much imposter syndrome when HIMYM started, thought I’d be found out, kicked off set and sent home. When I’d run into Bob on the Fox lot in those early days he’d gush over my performance and tell me how he was studying me to make sure his vocal performance felt right,” the musician, 47, wrote. “This man that I’d delighted in seeing on TV for years cheering me on, letting me know I had a right to be there and playing that character. I can’t overstate how meaningful his words were. (He also, true to form, told me jokes that I cannot tell here or in polite company).”

The Ohio native reflected on his “very special bond from day one” with Saget, writing, “[We] were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped. We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos. … There are people who leave the earth and you’re haunted by all the things you didn’t tell them, all the love that was unexpressed. Luckily, that wasn’t the case with Bob. We adored each other and we told each other.”

The Mercy Street alum concluded with a photo of himself with the Dirty Daddy author. “I’m endlessly grateful that HIMYM brought Bob Saget into my life,” Radnor wrote. “I’ll hear his voice in my head for the rest of my days.”

The show’s cocreator and executive producer, Craig Thomas, also shared a lengthy tribute to Saget via Twitter, gushing that the Grammy nominee was “all heart and a philanthropist by nature.”

The screenwriter explained, “To say what I’m sure many others are also saying: Bob went out of his way to support a charity that raises money for research into my son’s health condition and was always there for me year after year. … We cast Bob because there is something so gentle and knowing and comforting in his voice, and that combined with the quickness of his wit is just a rare form of beauty. We’ll miss you so much.”

Keep scrolling to see what other HIMYM cast members have written in honor of Saget, including Neil Patrick Harris.