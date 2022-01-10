John Stamos, Olsen Twins and 'Full House' Cast Pen Joint Statement on Bob

Honoring Danny Tanner. John Stamos, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen and more Full House cast members released a joint statement after Bob Saget died at the age of 65.

“Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family,” the statement shared on Monday, January 10, via Instagram read. “Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob.”

Full House, which aired for eight seasons from 1987 to 1995, starred Saget, Stamos, the Olsen twins, David Coulier, Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin. The sitcom was created by Jeff Franklin.

The statement was signed: “John, Dave, Candace, Jodie, Lori, Andrea, Scott, Jeff, Ashley and Mary-Kate.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Sunday, January 9, that Saget was found unresponsive in his Florida hotel room. It didn’t take long for the cast of Full House to pay tribute to the late actor, who also reprised his role as Danny Tanner for several episodes in the Netflix revival, Fuller House.

“I am broken,” Stamos, 58, tweeted on Sunday. “I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Cameron Bure, 45, wrote, “I don’t know what to say. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans [sic] beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

“Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family,” Loughlin, 57, added in a statement to Us on Monday. ”I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley, both 35, spoke out via a joint statement on Monday, which read: “Bob was the most loving, compassionate and generous man. We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife and family and are sending our condolences.”

Rounding out his TV daughters, Sweetin, 39, shared a lengthy tribute via Instagram.

“There aren’t enough words to express what I’m feeling today,” she began on Monday. “Nor are they big enough to capture even a slice of who he was. One thing I do know, is that we never missed a chance to tell each other, ‘I love you.’ … I’ll miss you Bob. I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that. But you were supposed to be here longer… How Rude.”

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and his daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jenny, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.