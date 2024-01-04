Alyssa Farah Griffin said she’s trying to lose the weight she gained after becoming a new host on The View.

“The show’s weird, like [producer] Robin [Hommel-Tenenbaum] jokes there’s, like, The View 15,” she said during a Thursday, January 4, episode of “The View: Behind the Table” podcast. “I did not have The View 15, but I had like The View 5, and I’m gonna work on shedding The View 5.’”

Farah Griffin, 34, opened up about her weight loss goals while sharing her New Year’s resolutions, which are mostly about “health and wellness.” In addition to being “more dedicated [to] working out daily” in 2024, the former White House Director of Strategic Communications also wants to be “more sustainable” and to take a break from “doom scrolling” on her phone.

The California native became a permanent host on The View in August 2022, replacing Meghan McCain. She was no stranger to the talk show before joining season 26, as she made several guest appearances throughout 2021 and 2022.

McCain, 39, gave her opinion about Farah Griffin taking her seat. “It took a year and two people to replace me which makes me feel good, and I get to take that,” she said on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show in September 2022. “I don’t know her at all. The only thing I know about her is her family. She comes from an extremely, extremely controversial background.”

Although she’s a newcomer, Farah Griffin has had many tense moments with her fellow cohosts. She has clashed with Ana Navarro on more than one occasion. In September 2023, a clip went viral that seemingly showed Farah Griffin rolling her eyes while Navarro, 52, talked about attending Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour in New Orleans.

Farah Griffin made headlines again that same month when cohost Whoopi Goldberg interrupted her midsentence to ask if she was pregnant.

“Please tell me it’s not my tummy,” Farah Griffin responded, asking Goldberg, 68, why she would think that. The Sister Act star simply said the former White House employee had a “vibe” and a “glow” about her.