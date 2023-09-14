Whoopi Goldberg had no filter when — randomly — asking The View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin about a possible pregnancy.

Goldberg, 67, was mid-sentence during the Thursday, September 14, episode of The View when she abruptly stopped, looked at Griffin, 34, across the table and asked, “Are you pregnant?”

Seemingly horrified by the question, Griffin said, “No — oh my, God” and covered her mouth.

“You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!” she continued. “Why? Do I look pregnant?”

The rest of The View hosts had similar reactions, with Joy Behar, asking, “Why would you say that?”

Goldberg replied, “Yes. I just got a vibe. I’m so sorry.”

Sunny Hostin, who was sitting at the table with her mouth agape, joked that the ladies should “take bets at the table” about whether or not Griffin was actually pregnant.

“I’m very open to being pregnant soon, I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it,” Griffin added. “I’ll take a test when I get home just to be sure though.”

Griffin and husband married husband Justin Griffin during a November 2021 ceremony in Vero Beach, Florida.

‘Mr. and Mrs.,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Best day of my life, marrying my best friend.”

While the couple has yet to welcome any babies, Sara Haines joked during the Thursday episode of The View that Griffin’s “firstborn will be named Whoopi.”

Goldberg quipped, “Don’t do that to the baby. … Please forgive me I was rude.”

This is hardly the first time that Goldberg has subtly shaded Griffin on the show. During a July episode, she was seemingly perplexed by an outfit her cohost was wearing while sitting at the table.

“I’m fascinated by that shirt you’re wearing,” Behar said, bringing attention to Griffin’s single deconstructed sleeve. Goldberg chimed in, adding, “I didn’t want to bring it up … I wasn’t going to say anything.”

Griffin, admittedly, said she was “not sure” whether she was wearing the shirt correctly. So, Goldberg called out the show’s stylist Fran Taylor for an expert opinion.

“I really feel like somebody needs to cut it so that it works,” Goldberg added. As it turned out, Griffin was wearing the shirt incorrectly — it actually had two sleeves. Upon fixing the shirt, all The View hosts praised the woman “who gets us dressed every day” before they go live.

“Wait, that makes so much more sense,” Griffin added. “You cannot trust me with fashion, which is why we have Fran.”