Alyssa Farah Griffin has no hard feelings after Whoopi Goldberg’s shocking pregnancy comment on The View — in fact, she took the awkward moment and turned it into a positive.
“Whoopi, she thinks out loud sometimes, and I chose to take it as a compliment — that I’m glowing,” Griffin, 34, explained on the “The View: Behind the Table” podcast on Thursday, September 14. “She’s so sweet.”
Earlier that day, Goldberg, 67, was mid-sentence during The View’s live broadcast when she looked at Griffin across the table and blurted out: “Are you pregnant?”
Griffin, who appeared to be taken aback by the blunt question, “No — oh, my God,” before covering her mouth.
“You can’t say that when my mother-in-law is here, who’s been dying for me to get pregnant!” she added. “Why? Do I look pregnant?”
While on “The View: Behind the Table” podcast, Griffin further explained her reaction, telling host and The View producer Brian Teta that her mother-in-law and grandmother-in-law both happened to be in the audience.
“If there are two people in my life who want me to be pregnant today more than anyone it’s them, so just the most fortuitous timing,” she joked. “I’m giving credit to my makeup artist for making my face look like it was glowing.”
Goldberg — who said on the show that she had gotten a pregnancy “vibe” from Griffin — did end up apologizing to her cohost.
“At the break, she was apologizing to me and giving me the heart sign,” Griffin added. “That’s what makes the show fun. It’s completely unpredictable. I thought we were talking about Mitt Romney but then we were talking about my pregnancy plans of the future — which just again, headline news, I am not pregnant at this time.”
Griffin, who used to work as the White House Director of Strategic Communications and Assistant to the President, added that she was “getting texts from reporters” during The View about the pregnancy speculation.
“I used to take questions about, like, there was a missile attack in Afghanistan and now I’m like, ‘No, I’m not going to comment on my fake pregnancy right now,’” Griffin quipped.
She went on to say that viewers are convinced Goldberg was “sensing something” about the future.
“I’ll report back. I’ll be sure to blurt it out, if and when I am pregnant,” Griffin added. “I will definitely interrupt Whoopi to inform her.”
Following Goldberg’s interruption during Tuesday’s The View episode, Griffin — who married husband Justin Griffin in November 2021 — did say that they are “open” to trying for a baby.
“I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it,” she said. “I’ll take a test when I get home just to be sure though.”