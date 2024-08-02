Daniel Wai is setting the record straight when it comes to surgery speculation about his girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

The fitness trainer, 41, defended the Vanderpump Rules star, 39, in a Story posted via Instagram on Friday, August 2.

“For Love Island, Ariana worked her [ass] off, she was in the gym 2 to 3 hours a day [and her] diet was on point,” Wai wrote. “Sorry haters, no surgery or procedure. As for giving out the workouts, I’d love to but this is my business and I work doing this.”

He then shared a link for potential clients to fill out if they are interested in working with him.

Madix, who served as the host of Love Island USA for its third season, previously opened up about the work she’s had done while replying to a social media post speculating about her looks.

“I’ll tell you what I’ve had! [Botox] in 11’s, outer brow, and my neck,” she wrote. “Ellevate for my neck in 2019 by @theneckdoctor. Minimal lip filler ]because] my face is too small to handle very much and filler in my chin. Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no blepharoplasty yet ❤️❤️ hope this helps! I’ll keep y’all posted if I do anything else.”

In addition to clapping back at his girlfriend’s naysayers, Wai also shared how fans can meet Madix if they come to see her perform in Chicago on Broadway.

“If you want to meet [Ariana] after the show she does the show door every single time,” he explained. “She takes pics and talks to everyone that comes to see her. She’s super grateful for everyone.”

In December 2023, it was announced that Madix would portray the role of Roxy Hart in the beloved production, something she called her “lifelong dream.” She made her Broadway debut the following month, and although she was expected to conclude her run in March, she extended the gig through April due to popular demand.

“It is literally the reason why anything else has ever happened,” Madix said during an interview with Extra in January. “It’s the reason why I majored in theater … It’s the reason why I lived [in NYC] so long ago. It’s ultimately even the reason I moved to L.A. in the first place, so it’s crazy.”

In May, it was announced that the Single AF Cocktails author would reprise her Chicago role for another run from August 1 through August 27.

The news of Madix’s return to Chicago came after multiple outlets reported that Bravo was taking a break from filming new episodes of VPR season 12 following the fallout of Tom Sandoval and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ bombshell affair.

The scandal, dubbed Scandoval, was addressed in the season 10 finale and its three-part reunion special, as well as throughout season 11. (Madix and Sandoval, 41, dated for nearly a decade before splitting in March last year after her ex’s affair with their costar came to light.)

Sandoval seemingly confirmed that VPR would not be filming season 12 during the summer months as it has done so previously.

“I think one of the things is that, coming out of this scandal, it was like we picked up filming right when everything first happened,” Sandoval explained during an appearance on Fox’s New Day Cleveland in May. “And then we kind of had a very short break and then right into filming [season 11].”

He added, “They just wanna give it some time to breathe, take a break, maybe, I’m really excited about it. Because it’s like every year we film my birthday. We film Scheana [Shay]’s birthday at times or whatever. To kind of have a different time of the year, it might bring a fresh sort of feeling to our show.”

Bravo patriarch Andy Cohen – who does not produce the long-running reality series – also weighed in on pressing pause on filming during a May episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“We used to do this all the time with the Housewives,” he explained. “We would say, ‘You know what? Let’s put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them.’ And they will have lived, you know, life.”