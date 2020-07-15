‘Bachelor’ Alum Melissa Rycroft Gets Breast Implants Removed

Losing the dead weight! Melissa Rycroft underwent breast reduction surgery after her body rejected one of her implants.

The Bachelor alum, 37, posted a photo of herself via Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, that showed her sitting in a chair wearing a hospital gown and a mask.

“I’m officially a member of the Itty Bitty Titty Committee again – Implants are OUT,” Rycroft captioned the picture. “After one reconstructive surgery, and one implant that refused to settle right (even after reconstruction), my body was telling me they didn’t want these implants in!”

She added, “Thank you for all the well wishes and prayers! I’m pretty achy, but recouping well. For now …. I’m off to sleep again.”

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader faced another health scare in June 2019 when she contracted an illness on a family trip to the Dominican Republic. Rycroft informed her fans at the time that she suffered from “major stomach issues” including “severe cramping.” The Dancing With the Stars alum told Entertainment Tonight that her parents even worried that she was dead.

“There was one report that was out that I was dead,” Rycroft said at the time. “My parents were frantically calling me that morning going, ‘We are getting people calling with their condolences.’ Like, ‘Mom, I’m on the phone with you. I’m in my bed.’”

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team judge is also a mom herself. She shares daughter Ava, 9, and sons, Beckett, 6, and Cayson, 4, with her husband, Tye Strickland.

Rycroft reconnected with the insurance agent, 39, after appearing on season 13 of The Bachelor, where she accepted a proposal from Jason Mesnick. However, the financial advisor, 44, changed his mind and decided to pursue a relationship with runner-up Molly Malaney.

The Texas native told Us Weekly in January that she had no interest in rewatching her season — which originally aired in 2009 — on Netflix.

“I didn’t watch it the first time around. And now it’s been what, 11 years? I don’t really need to go back because it’s so far away,” Rycroft explained. “However, of course, I’m getting sent screenshots, and memes, and stuff that people are now watching and finding. I had, like, the poof in my hair. I was wearing tank tops and scarves, it was a mess. There was no YouTube to show us how to contour, or do makeup. … I mean, it’s just an embarrassing time that was documented that people are getting to relive it again.”