Dismissing rumors. Melissa Rycroft gave her parents a scare when she fell ill on a recent family vacation to the Dominican Republic, so much so that they suspected their daughter was dead.

“There was one report that was out that I was dead,” Rycroft, 36, shared with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, June 25. “My parents were frantically calling me that morning going, ‘We are getting people calling with their condolences.’ Like, ‘Mom, I’m on the phone with you. I’m in my bed.’”

The Bachelor alum also reiterated that she “was never under the care of a nurse” and “was never dying.” While she admitted that falling ill caused her to feel as if she were dying “a few times,” she was still “never dying.”

The former Dallas Cowboys cheerleader, who is also a judge on season 14 of CMT’s Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team, took to Instagram last week to tell fans that she was feeling better after getting sick during the getaway.

“Update for everyone asking,” she wrote in a now-expired Instagram Stories post. “More bloodwork done today. Blood pressure was 90/60 so they’re monitoring it. But!!! New meds are making me feel so much better!!! Test results by Thursday at the latest!! But this is good progress!!”

While Rycroft appeared to be on the road to recovery, she later admitted on Instagram that she wasn’t feeling 100 percent. “Not feeling well today, so puppy cuddles help since my kiddos don’t seem to care,” she captioned an Instagram post,” she wrote on Instagram on June 13, captioning a picture of her resting on a couch while holding her dog.

The following day, Rycroft shared a snap of her visiting the doctor’s office. At the time, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed she was having “a really rough week” and was embracing “a liquid diet, and given meds for my severe cramping.”

“Fingers crossed this goes away in 3 days,” she added on June 14. “Doc says [the] next step is a Parasite test if it doesn’t.”

Rycroft is one of many individuals as of late that have gotten sick while traveling to the Dominican Republic. To date, CNN reported that there have been 10 known deaths of U.S. tourists after resort stays.

Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways have led the charge by offering waivers to travelers who no longer wish to travel to the Dominican Republic amid the tourist deaths.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!