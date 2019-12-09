



Beyoncé has been in the spotlight for more than 20 years, so she knows criticism all too well. In a candid new interview, the singer shared her reaction to people constantly commenting on her ever-changing appearance.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them. But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life,” Beyoncé, 38, said in her Elle January 2020 cover story, referencing her 7-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, and 2-year-old twins, Rumi and Sir.

“Giving zero f–ks is the most liberating place to be,” she continued. “Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.”

With that sentiment in mind, Beyoncé took a moment to address the seemingly never-ending speculation that she is pregnant with her and Jay-Z’s fourth child: “Get off my ovaries!”

The 23-time Grammy winner also shared her self-care routine with the magazine, noting that the name of her activewear clothing line, Ivy Park, stems from the Houston park where she exercised growing up.

“I ran and trained in the park, and that state of mind has stayed with me all these years later. It’s the first place where I learned to listen to my body,” she explained. “Many of us grew up seeing our parents act as if they were superheroes. Most women have been conditioned to ignore symptoms and just ‘tough it out’ and focus on taking care of everyone else before themselves. I am no longer one of those people. After having a difficult pregnancy, I took a year to focus on my health. I have researched information on homeopathic medicines. I don’t just put any prescription in my body. My diet is important, and I use tools like acupuncture, meditation, visualization and breathing exercises.”

As for how she reacts to social media trolls after all these years? Well, she doesn’t.

“In moments of vulnerability, I try to remind myself I’m strong and I’m built for this,” Beyoncé said. “Thank God most of the noise bounces off of me after all of these years.”