She’s growing up on her own terms. Billie Eilish slammed haters who criticized her fashion choices.

“I spent the first five years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy-ish and dressing how I did & constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” the “Happier Than Ever” songstress, 21, shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 27. “And now, when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, I CHANGED and am a sellout … and ‘what happened to her’ oMg iT’s nOt thE sAmE biLlie she’s just like the rest, blah blah … you guys are true idiots.”

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

She clapped back days after posting a short video of herself in a tight cropped T-shirt that showed off her pierced bellybutton and the top of the dragon tattoo on her hip. The Grammy Award winner finished the look with low rise jeans and a rainbow belt. Many commenters praised her, but several also criticized. “Whatever happened to ‘I don’t want to be sexualized,'” one viewer shared. Another added, “🤦‍♀️ thought she was going to be different and not fall in line with the rest of these people.”

For Eilish, it’s not about being strictly masculine or feminine. She added via her Instagram Story, “i can be BOTH you f–king bozos 🤓 LET WOMEN EXIST! :)))”

The California native continued: “FUN FACT! did you know that women are multifaceted!!!!!??? Shocking right?? believe it or not women can be interested in multiple things. … Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew?? … and also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times 🤯.”

Eilish — who split from Jesse Rutherford earlier this month after less than one year of dating — has long struggled with how to get fans to accept that she’s growing and changing. When she graced the June 2021 cover of Vogue in a corset, her social media accounts lost over 100,000 followers.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment. But it’s very dehumanizing,” she told Elle the following September of the backlash. “I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs.”

She added that people misinterpret her intentions all the time. “The other day, I decided to wear a tank top. It wasn’t even a provocative shirt,” she recalled. “But I know people are going to say, ‘Holy f–k, she’s dressing sexy and trying to make a statement.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not. It’s 500 degrees and I just want to wear a tank top.’”