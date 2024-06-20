Brie Garcia was surprised that her brother-in-law Artem Chigvintsev was so open about his recent hair transplant — not that she thinks he needs it.

“I actually was laughing because I’m like, ‘Oh, he’s telling people,’” Garcia, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly, referring to Chigvintsev, 42, discussing his transplant on her and sister Nikki Bella’s “The Nikki & Brie Show” podcast earlier this month. “I didn’t know he was going to tell.”

Brie, who was promoting Candy Crush Saga’s World Championships, said she had a discussion with Chigvintsev before his surgery while they took their respective kids to the pool. (Brie shares daughter Birdie, 7, and son Buddy, 3, with her husband, Bryan Danielson, while Chigvintsev shares son Matteo, 3, with his wife, Nikki.)

“It was just us two and I felt like he didn’t need it at all,” Brie told Us of the poolside chat, noting she did “understand” Chigvintsev’s motivation. “Sometimes the entertainment business makes you feel [you’ve] aged. It’s almost maybe not as accepted,” she said.

Brie explained that historically, entertainers “have to feel so youthful,” but luckily nowadays, things have changed so that “age is acceptable, but it’s how you carry it” that matters.

According to Brie, as long as you “carry it with confidence” age doesn’t really matter — something she’s still working on mastering for herself. Brie confessed that she doesn’t “like when my grays hang out,” revealing she dyes her hair to cover it up.

“So I understand that feeling for [Artem],” she continued. “But I’m like, if it makes him happy, I just didn’t think he needed it. But if it makes him happy then I’m happy he did it.”

Brie added that Chigvintsev’s openness about the transplant is “what I love” about him.

“Honestly, Nikki and I have been so blessed with both our husbands,” she explained. “They’re just so honest. They’re really honest people.”

Chigvintsev’s hair transplant journey was shared via Dr. Parsa Mohebi’s social media accounts in May. Dancing With the Stars Gleb Savchenko joined Chigvintsev during his initial consultation, where the doctor drew lines on his scalp to note where the hair would be restored.

The professional dancer had a microscopic evaluation, followed by measurements of his face to note the “perfect proportions for hairline.” According to a June TikTok, Chigvintsev was given an in-depth consultation before undergoing surgery. He was focused on moving his hairline forward.

While Chigvintsev is now done with the procedure, Brie told Us the family was “worried” at first since he was so “swollen” post-surgery.

“We thought he was going to get an infection. Nikki was like, ‘You didn’t need to do this. What are you doing to yourself?’” Brie recalled, adding, “But pain is beauty.”

As Chigvintsev was home recovering from his surgery, Brie was keeping herself busy in Los Angeles. The former WWE wrestler hosted Candy Crush Saga’s World Championship on June 13 in Hollywood after becoming a fan herself during mom breaks.

“Oh my gosh, it was so incredible. These 10 finalists literally out beat millions and millions of other crushers to compete against each other,” Brie recalled of the event. “Now I’ll be honest, I am a candy crusher. … But what was so cool for me to see was how great they are game that I’m like, ‘OK, how am I not as good as them?’ And I started to see their techniques and I’m like, ‘Alright, greatness right here with Candy Crush.’”

Brie noted that she usually plays the game when she is “waiting for my flights” or at home kicking back after doing laundry.

Although she doesn’t play “all the time,” she called Candy Crush Saga a game that she’s “always loves to play” to unwind.

“It feels easy, and I think it’s maybe the fun colors and it reminds me of just the candy. It’s great,” Brie added. “It’s one of those things that here and there I do enjoy for relaxation.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi