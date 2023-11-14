Nikki and Brie Garcia come first in each other’s lives — even over their respective husbands, Artem Chigvintsev and Bryan Danielson.

“They had to accept that they would be the third wheel,” Brie, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting the twins’ upcoming reality show, Twin Love. Nikki, 39, added, “The thing with twins is you have to mesh well with that significant other just to make it in life.”

Nikki referred to it as “a twin test” and Brie agreed.

“I feel like the biggest thing is your twin is very protective over you, and they want the absolute best for you,” Brie said, reflecting on her and Nikki’s dating days. “[Their significant other] better be perfect. I feel like that was our biggest challenge.”

Twins already have “a soulmate” so they’re “in no rush to get into a relationship,” Brie explained.

“We don’t feel the need right away. We’re never alone. We always have someone that we can lean on and talk to about life,” she continued. “So, I feel like that’s kind of the biggest thing for twins is that we sometimes need to be alone to realize we got to find someone.”

When it comes to the Garcia Twins, Brie was the first to find forever love with her husband, Danielson, 42, whom she married in 2014. The couple shares two kids, Birdie, 6, and Buddy, 3.

Nikki, for her part, welcomed her and Chigvintsev’s son, Matteo, in July 2022. They officially tied the knot two years later during a Paris wedding in August 2022.

However, the sisters have “worked really hard on not making [their husbands] the third wheel.” Brie added, “We’ve made really big steps.”

Now that Brie and Nikki are happily in love, they’re looking to help other sets of twins find their forever person with the Prime Video series Twin Love.

“What’s so cool about this show is we separate them, they go on their journey to find love and they grow as individuals and then we put them back together to see if that love can sustain and stay when the other twin’s there,” Nikki explained. “When Brie and I were watching this, we were like, wow, we have lived this over and over again.”

She continued, “What I found so beautiful about this — and it’s unlike any other show that you’ve seen — is their individual journey. People don’t realize it with twins until you see them separated … but it is a struggle to be an individual and to go and make these decisions and face certain challenges all on your own. I was amazed with the growth that so many of these twins had, and then, they blossomed.”

Twin Love premieres via Prime Video on Friday, November 17, and simultaneously with ads on Amazon Freevee.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi