Reflecting on the past. Brie Garcia is getting candid about her wedding day as she and Bryan Danielson prepare to celebrate their 10-year wedding anniversary.

“Bryan really did not want to get married on television and I did. I look back and I felt it at the time,” Garcia, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly. “His dream wedding was to get married amongst the trees and we had this idea and it all changed. Sedona is where I really wanted to get married and we did.

The Total Bellas alum and the All Elite Wrestling star, 42, tied the knot in April 2014 at L’Auberge Resort and Spa in Sedona, Arizona. The nuptials were aired on an episode of Brie’s reality show, on which she starred with twin sister Nikki Garcia.

“I think I would change that for him because marriage is more about what each other wants. And right there, I showed I didn’t compromise,” Brie confessed. “And that’s what I’ve learned in marriage. Compromise has been my big thing in my marriage. Communication [and] compromise.”

Nikki, 39, also televised her nuptials to husband Artem Chigvintsev — and teased that her sister could potentially get her vows renewed “amongst the trees” as a way of marking her milestone anniversary. Brie agreed and reiterated that there would be “no cameras” present for the intimate moment.

Two years after they walked down the aisle, Brie and Danielson announced they were expecting their first child. Their daughter, Birdie, was born in May 2017. Three years later, the pair expanded their family with son Buddy in August 2020. (Nikki and Chigvintsev, 40, welcomed their son, Matteo, days before Buddy’s birth.)

The sisters, formerly known as Nikki and Brie Bella, officially left the WWE in March and announced they were no longer going by their stage names.

“We were just craving a new chapter in our lives and we knew in doing that we had to go back to who we were and who we are — the Garcia twins,” Brie told Us. “And I feel like, for us, the Bella Twins really were a character at the WWE. Now, we were attached to them outside of the ring because we were using the name so much, but at the end of the day, it was a big part of WWE.”

She added: “It’s not only been freeing and it feels like we really have just gained power, but it’s almost like we can do whatever we want without asking permission. It’s like we can just grow and nobody’s going to hold us back.”