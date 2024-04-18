Brittany Cartwright doesn’t have time for trolls commenting on her figure.

The Valley star, 35, shared a series of behind-the-scenes pics on her Instagram on Wednesday, April 17, of her all dressed up in a back corset gown that showed off her figure. One troll commented on the post shaming Cartwright for her chest size.

“Babe those boobs are too big. They make you heavier than you even are,” the troll wrote, per People.

Cartwright subsequently clapped back at the troll, responding, “Could you imagine me going on your page and commenting on your body? Yes my boobs are big, cool.”

Related: Stars Who've Hit Back Against Body-Shamers There’s no shame in loving your body. Thankfully, more Hollywood stars than ever before are preaching that message, and they won’t let body-shaming comments slide anymore. Lizzo has been vocal about trying to help people accept all body sizes. “I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool […]

The comment has since been deleted following Cartwright’s response. While Cartwright wasn’t afraid to put the user in their place, many of the reality star’s fans shared their support for her.

“Gorgeous. It’s giving 2000s pop princess 👑,” one user gushed and Cartwright wrote back, “I kept singing Aaliyah songs lol ❤️❤️.”

Other fans told Cartwright she looked “absolutely radiant” and that she was “glowing.” Cartwright’s estranged husband, Jax Taylor, also showed some love for her by responding with a flame and heart emoji.

While Taylor, 44, hyped up Cartwright in the comments, the pair have had their fair share of ups and downs. Earlier this year, the twosome announced their decision to separate. (They tied the knot in 2019 and share 3-year-old son Cruz.)

“Marriages are very hard, and I had a particularly rough year,” Cartwright said on a February episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Earlier this month, Cartwright exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about how intimacy issues contributed to her and Taylor’s marital woes.

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 break. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

“Keeping things romantic and spicy is how you make it work. If we’re going to make it 20 years, we have to keep this up but it’s already dwindled so much. It was messing with my confidence — why is he not coming on to me? I felt like I wasn’t good enough,” she confessed. “If you start to feel like your partner doesn’t want you and they’re also being mean to you, it’s like, “What am I doing here?” I’m basically living with a roommate. I hit my breaking point.”

Cartwright and Taylor’s relationship struggles have been front and center of the first season of The Valley. In a recent episode, Cartwright shared she felt like Taylor wasn’t supportive enough when it came down to her looks.

“Jax can be really hard on me. He kind of puts me down a lot whether it’s about if I go out and have a girls’ night and don’t feel good the next day or the way I look,” she admited to the camera. “Your partner is supposed to lift you up and make you feel good about yourself and I feel like he’s doing the opposite to me right now.”