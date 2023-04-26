How she does it. Caroline Manzo opened up about how she maintains her “all natural” figure — and she says the secret is very simple.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 61, discussed her workout strategy on the Tuesday, April 25, episode of her YouTube series, Food, Love and Chaos With Caroline Manzo. During a chat about cosmetic surgery, the former Bravo personality pointed to her body and told guest Isaac Mizrahi, “This is all natural, thank you so much.”

The fashion designer, also 61, told his host she “looks amazing” and asked how she achieved her look.

“Walking,” Manzo replied. When a skeptical Mizrahi asked whether it was “really just walking,” the Let Me Tell You Something author replied, “It really is.”

The duo had been talking about the widespread use of injectables like Botox, with both saying they avoid them.

“There’s lot of lids for a lot of jars. Just go and be you,” Manzo said. “I am afraid of it. For one moment I don’t believe that any of that is good for you. When you’re injecting it in your face, it’s just craziness.”

The Manzo’d With Children alum previously revealed she underwent a facelift after losing weight in 2019. “I just decided that I am going to stop eating bread and pasta and meat and soda and cake and all that kind of stuff,” she explained during an April 2019 episode of son Albie Manzo‘s “Dear Albie” podcast. “I’m basically vegetarian. Not completely, but basically. … And since the beginning of January, I’ve lost nearly 20 pounds.”

A side effect of the weight loss, however, was loose skin around her neck. “It just freaked me out,” she explained, adding that her surgery mostly involved her neck rather than her face. “It’s not a matter of, you know what, let me bring my youth back. No, I want to be the best version of me I can be.”

Caroline’s latest comments about her body come in the midst of a widespread debate about the use of Ozempic, a medication used to treat diabetes that is now popular as an off-label weight loss drug. While the Brownstone co-owner prefers a natural method, some of her fellow Housewives have admitted to using Ozempic or drugs like it to help them maintain their svelte looks.

Earlier this month, Dolores Catania revealed that she’s taking Mounjaro, which she described as being “another part” of the Ozempic world. “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” the RHONJ star, 52, explained during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, adding that she also works out with a personal trainer.

Her costar Jackie Goldschneider, meanwhile, has said that she gets “fired up” by the discussion surrounding the drug. “I’m not so much horrified by people wanting to lose weight — that has always been a universal thing — but I’m very, very scared of what will happen if and when people have to go off this drug,” the lawyer, 46, said during a February episode of Page Six‘s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast.

The reality star has been open about her own struggle with anorexia, but she said her recovery has been affected by the Ozempic craze. “From a selfish standpoint, I wanted to come back into a world where everyone around me was eating and loving food and enjoying life,” she explained. “I wanted to come back to that and I didn’t because a lot of people in the Housewives world are on Ozempic. A lot of my friends are in the Housewives world, so it was tough for me to come back and suddenly no one’s eating when we go out to dinner.”

RHONJ newbie Jennifer Fessler, for her part, hinted that she’s also used Ozempic for its off-label benefits. “I took peptides, and I don’t know if you’ve heard of medications associated with that that help people lose weight,” Fessler, 52, said during a March appearance on WWHL. When host Andy Cohen asked whether she meant Ozempic, the F Major founder replied, “You said it, I didn’t. But … whatever works, here I am.”

Earlier this year, plastic surgeon Dr. Thomas Su broke down the controversial weight loss trend in an exclusive interview with Us. “The drug was never meant to be for people who are near their ideal weight. It’s not even approved by the FDA for casual weight loss,” the Artistic LipoSculpting Center owner explained in March. “It’s not a good idea for someone who hopes to keep it off because one thing that we know is when you stop the medication, whether it be a few months down the road or a year later, your weight will come back pretty rapidly. It’s not a good weight loss measure if you’re really planning to keep something off.”