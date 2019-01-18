From Gwyneth Paltrow to Ariana Grande, celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak has toned the best of the best on Hollywood’s A list. The fitness guru stopped by Us Weekly‘s studio to teach Us five easy moves that can be done anywhere, any time. Watch the video above to see the full workout, and visit Marshalls for all the equipment you need for your at-home gym. Plus, for more with the fitness guru – like how to keep your New Year’s resolutions past January – read our exclusive Q&A below!

Us Weekly: What’s the biggest mistake people make with New Year’s resolutions?

Harley Pasternak: I think too much too quickly. You know, they’ve been sedentary over the holidays, not eating well, and then all of a suddenly January 1 comes along: “I’m going to be a raw vegan, and I’m going to run a marathon, and I’m going to start crossfit.” Then they get hurt and they’ve burned out by January 15. I think it’s about making small changes, gradually adding them into your lifestyle.

Us: Is diet or fitness more important when it comes to losing weight?

HP: For everyone, it’s different. You know, if you’re someone who eats really well, but you hate exercising, it’s going to be 100 percent exercise for you. If you’re someone who just loves working out, and runs, and does constant physical activity, it’s going to be 100 percent diet for you. I think rather than breaking it down what percentage of each, it’s binary. You have to eat well. You have to move.

Us: What do you think about fad diets like ketogenic or intermittent fasting?

HP: I always tell people, “Would you have your children do this?” If people come to me, and say, ‘I love keto. I get to starve myself for 21 hours a day and then I gorge and it’s great,’ and I say, ‘Okay. Would you teach your kids to eat like this?’ If the answer’s no, then don’t do it yourself. Be smart.

Us: Who’s been your favorite celebrity transformation that you’ve done?

HP: It’s 26 years [that] I’ve been doing this and I’ve had the luck to work with Spider-man and Catwoman, Green Hornet, all of the X-Men and Jesus in the Passion of the Christ. I think everyone’s a lot of fun. Right now, I’m so lucky to work with people like Ariana Grande, and Adam Levine and Charlie Puth.

Us: What’s Ariana like to work out with?

HP: She’s awesome. She’s always in a good mood. She’s always got great energy. She’s hysterical. She just makes me smile.

Us: We gotta ask, does that ponytail get in the way of her workouts?

HP: No! Look, a guy like me will never complain about someone else’s hair. I have hair envy, so no.

Us: How can you make the most of an at home workout?

HP: 71 percent of women say that they want to work out at home for a number of reasons. They don’t have time to go to the gym or expenses, or it’s just intimidating being in the gym. What’s great about Marshalls is they have all the tools you need to get in great shape. It’s brand name stuff. It’s incredible prices and it’s constantly changing. Every week they have new inventory, and fitness tools and fitness equipment. Marshalls is like a cheat code for working out at home.

