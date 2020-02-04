Why Jennifer Aniston and Nicole Kidman Are Fans of Trainer Sebastien Lagree

Believe it or not, some Hollywood stars actually enjoy working out, according to Sebastien Lagree, a fitness trainer who has counted A-listers like Jennifer Aniston as clientele.

“Someone like Jennifer Aniston or Courteney Cox or Nicole Kidman, these are women who love to work out,” the Lagree Fitness founder and CEO exclusively tells Us Weekly. “You don’t have to convince them. You don’t have to drag them to come in. They like to try different kinds of workouts as well. It’s definitely much easier to train people like that. Most of the celebrities I’ve trained, anyway, they enjoy working out and they have an amazing control. A lot of the celebrities that I’ve trained are very much like athletes. It’s amazing the control that they have over the body.”

Lagree’s method really saves the day when dealing with celebrities’ aches and pains. “When I was training Nicole Kidman, she had injured her knee from Moulin Rouge,” he says. “Jennifer Aniston, she had also some issues, I think, with her joints. … They knew that with me, they could get a great workout. They were going to sweat. They’re going to basically just get in great shape but without hurting themselves.”

Among the fitness professional’s innovations is his Megaformer — billed as a “unique training machine is designed for all fitness levels, ages, and body types” — and he told Us that Meghan Markle, though not one of his clients, is a fan of the machine. (The former Suits star, 38, told Women’s Health UK in 2017 that the Pilates Platinum class, which uses Megaformer, is “hands down the best thing you could do for your body.”)

“The reason why she likes it, and the reason why so many other people like it, is because it gives you fast results and it’s safe. It’s something that you can do if you’re 14 or if you’re 94. … It’s an intense workout but it’s a safe workout.”

The French-American inventor says, “I also think that someone like Meghan is someone who’s very health- and fitness-minded. Even if it’s not a Megaformer or Lagree, she’ll go for a walk. I think she [also does] yoga. … I think [Meghan] is someone who is really balanced — probably eating really well on a daily basis — and is someone who’s really taking care of herself because you can see it really with the body type that she has.”

