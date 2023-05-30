Feeling good. Charles Barkley revealed how he lost more than 60 pounds in six months following a doctor-prescribed regimen.

“I started at 352 [pounds] and I’m down to 290,” the 60-year-old former NBA star revealed during an appearance on the Friday, May 26, episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “I’m starting to feel like a human being, not a fat ass anymore.”

The former Philadelphia 76ers player explained that “about six months ago” he started taking a drug called Mounjaro after seeing his doctor. The shot, which is similar to Ozempic, is prescribed alongside diet and exercise to help individuals with type 2 diabetes improve their blood sugar levels.

“I’m working out, I’m taking my shot once a week,” Barkley said, noting that the drug has been “amazing” and helped jumps start his weight loss journey.

The sports analyst, who is down 62 pounds, joked: “My doctor told me, she says, ‘There’s a lot of fat young people. Ain’t a lot of fat old people, they’re all dead.’”

That revelation served as inspiration for Barkley, who told listeners that he “gained a lot of weight when I got my new hip.” After his second hip surgery — he had his first procedure in 2016 and the second two years later — he has since started to focus on getting into shape.

“I’m like, ‘Yo man, I wanna be here.’ I’m gonna get down to 270 [pounds] because man, I wanna be here,” the Alabama native told host Pat McAfee on Friday.

Barkley pointed out that he has been “eating a little bit better” in addition to exercising and taking the prescribed shot weekly. “I have zero idea what it does, I’m not going to lie,” he added with a laugh.

The Space Jam star is the latest celebrity to confirm use of a medical drug to help with weight loss.

Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Dolores Catania turned to Mounjaro for a quick fix. “I wasn’t going to come to the [RHONJ] reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” Catania, 52, revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month.

Several Hollywood A-listers, including Kyle Richards, have been accused of using a similar drug — Ozempic — which signifies to the brain the feeling of satiety. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, however, shut down the allegations in January.

“I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery,” she replied to one of the Instagram comments after her bikini snap at the time caused a stir. “I did have a breast reduction in May. I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister 😘.”

While Ozempic has become trendy with the Hollywood elite, the drug was “never meant to be for people who are near their ideal weight,” Dr. Thomas Su exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “It’s not even approved by the FDA for casual weight loss. … It’s not a good weight loss measure if you’re really planning to keep something off.”