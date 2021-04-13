Learning to love yourself! Christina Aguilera opened up about her past relationship with her body and how she learned to appreciate her curves.

“I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” the singer, 40, told Health magazine in an interview published on Tuesday, April 13. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves.”

The “Genie in a Bottle” songstress reflected on how uncomfortable she felt about her body when she was younger and how it impacted her as a rising star.

“I appreciated having a booty. I’ve always said that women are way more interesting to look at than men!” she said. “I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure.”

It wasn’t until the Grammy winner got older that she learned to feel more comfortable in her own skin and didn’t allow her old insecurities to get to her.

“I would never want to relive my 20s — you’re so in your own head and finding your confidence. As you age, you stop comparing yourself to other people and start appreciating your own body and owning it,” she shared.

Instead of focusing on her flaws, Aguilera has decided to embrace who she is and live for herself from now on.

“Accepting yourself is what beauty is really about,” she told the outlet. “As much as I also love being a glam girl and playing dress-up for the camera, when it all comes off, that’s what’s ultimately most rewarding — being able to feel really good about who’s staring back at you in the mirror, because you’re owning all of it.”

The former Voice coach added: “With age, you figure out that life is too short to waste time thinking about what other people think about you. I’ve realized I am making memories for myself and that I shouldn’t worry about what other people think.”

The “What a Girl Wants” singer continues to practice self-love and chooses to share that with her fans on social media.

“And Happy Valentine’s Day to me because self-love is important too!” the star captioned a photo celebrating herself via Instagram in February.