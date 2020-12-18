Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 40th Birthday in Style

Get it, girl! Christina Aguilera celebrates her 40th birthday with the fiercest video we’ve seen all week.

On Thursday, December 17, the birthday girl shared a video of herself strutting her stuff as “Body” by Megan Thee Stallion plays — and it’s seriously hot. “Comin for you 40!” she wrote in the accompanying caption.

Wearing a skintight black-and-gold catsuit, the “Dirty” singer’s curves are off the charts. But what we truly can’t get over is her extra-long platinum blonde ponytail, which she gives a sharp flip at the end. Plus, it’s high style gives Us total modern-day I Dream of Jeannie vibes.

Fans flooded the comments to praise the clip and send birthday wishes. “Okayyyy 40 !!! We see youuuu 🔥🔥🔥,” hair extension expert Priscilla Valles commented. “Yasssss,” Shangela wrote.

Back in 2018, the Grammy-winner covered Paper magazine bare-faced and beautiful, letting her freckles take center stage. In the accompanying interview, she spoke about how she’s always loved to go all-out when it comes to fashion and beauty.

“I mean, I’m a girl that likes a beat face. Let’s not get it twisted,” she told the publication. “I’ve always been someone that obviously loves to experiment, loves theatrics, loves to create a story line and play a character in a video or through stage. I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature. But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

She acknowledged that the music industry she came up in is different than it is now, noting that she was constantly critiqued for her bold style choices. “[New artists] don’t have as much backlash when they come out on the scene. And I did,” she said. “It was a controversial time for me.”

But here’s to getting older, wiser and sexier!

