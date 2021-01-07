Crystal Hefner opened up about a near-fatal experience she had following a cosmetic procedure she underwent last year.

On Wednesday, January 6, the Girls Next Door alum detailed via Instagram how she “almost didn’t make it through” her fat transfer surgery in October 2020. “I lost half the blood in my body and ended up in the hospital needing a blood transfusion,” the 34-year-old wrote alongside a pic of herself wrapped in bandages. “I’ve been slowly eating my way back to health since then and I am now finally feeling OK.”

⁣

Hefner continued, “I advocate for being natural since I got very ill and removed my implants and everything else toxic in my body in 2016. I should have learned my lesson the first time but I guess the universe keeps sending you the same lesson until you learn it.” ⁣

⁣The model explained how “our culture is a trap and makes women feel terrible about themselves.” She cited the various factors that “make it worse,” including movies and social media. She additionally called out “physically fake people” for aiding in the issue, categorizing herself as “one” of those individuals.

⁣“How our culture defines beauty makes it impossible to keep up with. Women are overly sexualized. I know from the worst kind of experience,” she explained. “For ten years my value was based on how good my physical body looked. I was rewarded and made a living based on my outer appearance. To this day, I need to write reminders of why I’m worthy that have nothing to do with my physical appearance to convince myself that I’m enough. ⁣I feel sorry for the next generation looking up to people whose looks aren’t even attainable without lots of filters, makeup, or money and women need to stop feeding into it.”⁣

Hefner added that it “is a huge slap on my own wrist for caving into this pressure” that society places on women’s looks. “Even now in my 30’s — as I thought I would have learned my lesson by now,” she concluded.

The Arizona native, who was married to Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner from 2012 until his 2017 death, revealed in 2016 that she removed her breast implants after they caused her to become ill. She detailed her experience in a Facebook post titled, “My Breast Implants Slowly Poisoned Me,” in which she shared her various symptoms and how the removal procedure helped improve her condition.

“Intolerance to foods and beverages, unexplained back pain, constant neck and shoulder pain, cognitive dysfunction (brain fog, memory loss), stunted hair growth, incapacitating fatigue, burning bladder pain, low immunity, recurring infections and problems with my thyroid and adrenals,” she wrote at the time. “The mildest of those symptoms started a few years back. The aches, the bladder pain, brain fog, fatigue. I ignored it, labeling myself a hypochondriac, despite truly worrying that there was something wrong with me.”

Just before undergoing breast plant removal surgery, the former Playboy Playmate was diagnosed with Lyme disease and toxic mold. She later discovered that her symptoms were tied to “breast implant illness.”