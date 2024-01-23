Dakota Johnson Clarifies Her 14-Hour Sleep Schedule

After Dakota Johnson seemingly revealed last month that she needed to get 14 hours of sleep every night, she needed to set the record straight.

“I didn’t even say that,” Johnson, 34, explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 22. “I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours. I don’t demand it. I’m not a monster. I have a job.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress went on to express how she doesn’t understand how her love of sleep is a bad thing.

“Leave me alone! I’m just asleep. I’m literally doing nothing. I’m just sleeping!” she joked.

In December 2023, Johnson shared her usual sleeping habits.

“I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can.”

Johnson admitted that sleep is her “No. 1 priority in life,” adding that she’s “not functional” unless she gets at least 10 hours of rest. “I can easily go 14 hours,” she admitted at the time.

Later on in the interview, Johnson revealed another part of her wellness routine.

“I meditate every day, twice a day,” the Madame Web actress shared with the outlet at the time. “I do transcendental meditation. I’ve been really into breathwork recently and that’s been helping me a lot with anxiety.”

Johnson has previously been open about her mental health. In November 2023, she revealed how her partner, Chris Martin, helps her when she is having a hard day. (The twosome have been dating for over seven years.)

“A few weeks ago, I was having a low day and my partner said to me, “Are you really struggling?’ and I said, ‘No?’” Johnson explained at the Hope for Depression Research annual luncheon, per Hello magazine. “He said, ‘Baby, you are wearing a cats T-shirt.’ As in Cats the musical. So, it turns out, I really was struggling. But that moment lifted me up and pulled me out of it.”

Later in her speech, Johnson opened up about the importance of speaking up about her battles with anxiety and depression.

“If me saying one little hopeful thing or one maybe relatable thing can help one person feel a little bit better or a little bit less alone with their experience then I am a very willing advocate,” she noted, adding that she often speaks about anxiety and depression in a “self-depreciating way.” “Perhaps, I sometimes find it easier to look in the eyes if I mask it in comedy. Covering my pain or anxiety with comedy has become a lifelong tool, and I don’t think it’s a bad thing. It works, it helps me.”