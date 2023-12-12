Dakota Johnson’s deep love of sleep and desire to take midday baths are two of her most relatable traits yet.

“I don’t have a regular [wake-up] time,” Johnson, 34, told the Wall Street Journal in an interview published on Monday, December 11. “It depends on what’s happening in my life. If I’m not working, if I have a day off on a Monday, then I will sleep as long as I can.”

The Madame Web actress confessed, “Sleep is my No. 1 priority in life,” revealing that she’s “not functional” unless she gets at least 10 hours of rest. “I can easily go 14 hours,” she said of her sleeping preferences.

Once Johnson wakes up, she said she has “coffee as quickly as I can,” noting she’s “not really a breakfast person.” Her go-to drink? “I love an oat milk flat white,” she replied.

While Johnson is often busy with work, she makes sure to unwind with a nice bath whenever possible. “I will get in a bathtub at any moment, any time of the day,” she explained. “If in the middle of the day, I’m like, ‘Oh God, what is this world?’ I’ll get in the bathtub.”

The Fifty Shades of Grey star noted that she finds “water really grounding,” but her tub time is just one way she centers herself between jobs. “I do transcendental meditation,” Johnson added. “I’ve been really into breathwork recently and that’s been helping me a lot with anxiety.”

Fitness is another priority in Johnson’s life. “I do a lot of hot yoga and Pilates and body weight training,” she shared.

Johnson’s relaxed lifestyle appears to have stretched into her personal relationships, including her romance with Chris Martin. The twosome, who have been dating since 2017 following a brief split in 2019, are very low-key.

“We’ve been together for quite a while,” Johnson told Elle UK in December 2021. “And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private. Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

Johnson also has a chill friendship with Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17. (Paltrow, 51, and Martin, 46, announced their divorce in 2014, calling it “conscious uncoupling” after 11 years of marriage.)

“We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much,” Paltrow said of her bond with Johnson during an October Q&A. “[She’s] an adorable, wonderful person.”

One month later, Paltrow, who is married to Brad Falchuk, shared a photo with Johnson via her Instagram after a fan asked to see them together. In the snap, the two actresses were holding hands and smiling while on a walk.