Gwyneth Paltrow really is friends with Dakota Johnson — and she has the photo to prove it.

Paltrow, 51, was participating in an Instagram Q&A on Wednesday, November 29, when one social media user asked her to share a “photo with Dakota.” The Oscar winner obliged, uploading a sweet snap that showed her holding hands with Johnson, 34, while standing on a residential street.

The duo were dressed in similar outfits, wearing blue jeans, sneakers and olive-colored coats. Paltrow accessorized her look with a gray beanie, while Johnson chose a black baseball cap.

Johnson has been dating Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin, since 2017. Paltrow and the Coldplay frontman, 46, called it quits in March 2014 after 10 years of marriage. The former couple share daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.

Since their “conscious uncoupling,” Martin and Paltrow have remained friendly, and Paltrow has established her own friendship with Johnson. “We’re actually very good friends. I love her so much,” Paltrow gushed in October during another Instagram Q&A, calling Johnson “an adorable, wonderful person.”

In 2019, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are “very friendly” with Johnson and Martin.

“It’s not without effort and having to put feelings aside from time to time,” the source added. “They genuinely enjoy being together and there’s a lot of love for one another on all sides.”

Paltrow and Falchuk, 52, tied the knot in September 2018 after going public with their romance three years earlier. According to the insider, Martin and Falchuk have a close bond of their own.

“Brad and Chris have a lot of respect for each other and they always get their creative juices flowing when they hang out,” the source explained. “They get something from being together — they’re both very cool guys.”

Last year, Johnson said that she thinks her parents’ divorce is one reason she’s so tight with Paltrow. “Maybe I think about relationships like that differently because I grew up in my family,” she told Vanity Fair in June 2022.

Dakota’s dad, Don Johnson, was married to her mom, Melanie Griffith, briefly in 1976 and again in 1989. Don, now 73, separated from Griffith, now 66, in 1994 before they reconciled. They separated again in 1995, and their divorce was finalized in 1996. Griffith went on to marry Antonio Banderas later that year. Griffith and Banderas, 63, split in 2014, but Dakota has said she still sees him as part of the family.