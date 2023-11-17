Dixie D’Amelio shut down speculation that she got a boob job in the most relatable way possible.

Recently replying to a comment on her post of her Queen of Hearts Halloween costume, The D’Amelio Show star stated, “The truth is I was on my period, and that’s what happens.”

Several fans went on to praise D’Amelio’s unfiltered response in the comments of her TikTok, with one user writing, “You don’t have to explain yourself but you slay it.” D’Amelio responded by calling the plastic surgery rumors “so funny.”

Another commenter noted that they “did not know” breast swelling can occur during a person’s menstrual cycle. “For some people!” D’Amelio clarified. “Everyone is different.”

The TV personality has never been afraid to get real with fans. In October 2022, D’Amelio revealed during an Instagram Live that she had been diagnosed with Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder.

“I wasn’t feeling great and not really sure why. I recently got diagnosed with this thing called PMDD, which is premenstrual dysphoric disorder,” she said at the time. “It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life.”

D’Amelio continued to open up about her “extreme” PMDD symptoms during The D’Amelio Show’s season 3 premiere. “Basically, extreme anxiety, depression, losing the will to live and a lot of irritability and anger,” she shared during the show’s September 20 episode. “Hopefully, the people around me can understand that.”

Her PMDD symptoms include getting “really bad PMS” ahead of her menstrual cycle. “People are going to be like, ‘Oh my god, everyone gets that,’” D’Amelio said in a confessional. “No — I didn’t know that you weren’t supposed to want to die every month before you got your period.”

Ahead of the show’s season 3 premiere, D’Amelio exclusively told Us Weekly that her PMDD can sometimes take her to a “very dark place” mentally.

“It’s just such a back and forth and it’s never something I think I’ll ever have a complete handle on, but I am getting better at it,” she explained. “Being able to talk to my parents — I talked to my dad [Marc D’Amelio] last night … he understands he doesn’t need to fix everything, but I just want him there for me and he can do that and so can my mom [Heidi D’Amelio].”

Dixie has also opened up about being diagnosed with Psychogenic Nonepileptic Seizures, which causes physical symptoms of anxiety, in high school. She recalled experiencing her first seizure since 2017 while filming her family’s Hulu series.

“I [felt] my chest getting really heavy. [I] just felt like there was something wrong with my body,” she shared during the show’s October 18 episode. “I thought I was shutting down.” The show’s crew proceeded to call an ambulance. Her seizure occurred hours before the family was set to host a launch party for D’Amelio Footwear line.

“This shoe launch is very important. Building up to this for six months, it’s a very big deal,” Dixie went on to state in a confessional. “I don’t think there’s anything that could get me to miss this party. I could be on the road, flopping like a fish and I will still be there.”