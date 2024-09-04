Dancing With the Stars cohost Alfonso Ribeiro is opening up about his recent weight loss diet — and it didn’t involve the gym.

“It’s called a Repair Bite Diet. It’s designed to basically shore up your gut and your stomach lining,” Ribeiro, 52, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, September 4. “The foods that you’re allowed to eat are all foods that are basically not inflammatory foods. So your body just slims down without having to do anything.”

Ribeiro explained that he didn’t hit the gym once. “Twenty pounds, one month. No gym,” he said. “That’s how you do it.”

Ribeiro joked that he doesn’t “want anybody to know” about his weight loss method. “That’s my secret. That’s my stuff,” he quipped. “I don’t want everybody looking good.”

Related: Celebrities’ Weight Loss and Transformations: Before and After Pictures Shocking, indeed! Some celebs seek out extreme methods to shed pounds, while others transform with the aid of healthier methods. From Rosie O'Donnell's and Jordin Sparks' respective 50 pound weight losses to Biggest Loser winner Rachel Frederickson's whopping 155 lighter frame, see before and after pictures of celebrities' weight loss transformations.

Ribeiro will be showing off his new figure on DWTS season 33, where he’s returning as a cohost alongside former DWTS pro Julianne Hough. (After winning season 19 of the competition in 2014 with Witney Carson, Ribeiro was announced as a cohost during season 31 in 2022.)

“I feel so great that I have her with me as cohost,” he gushed to Us. “It’s always a new show because there’s a new cast, right? New story lines. The energy’s always different.”

Ribeiro gushed that his first impression of the season 33 cast has been “fantastic.” The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum noted that “a lot” of the “great pros” — including Rylee Arnold, Jenna Johnson and reigning champion Val Chmerkovskiy — will be hitting the ballroom alongside their celebrity counterparts.

But Ribeiro is not sure which pairing will be crowned the newest winners of the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this year.

Related: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Cast Revealed: Meet the Duos Olympic bronze medalist Stephen Nedoroscik, Tori Spelling and more celebrities are ready to battle it out for the mirrorball trophy on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars. The full cast of the ABC reality competition show’s upcoming season was announced on the Wednesday, September 4, episode of Good Morning America. Anna Delvey, Joey Graziadei, […]

“I think that this is one of the few seasons where there really isn’t an automatic front-runner,” he said. “I don’t know who’s gonna be a good dancer or not, right? So it’s kind of like on our premiere night on the 17th, it’s gonna be like, ‘Here you go. Who’s great?’ We don’t know! It’s going to be great.”

The cast, which includes former Bachelor Joey Graziadei, former Bachelorette Jenn Tran and Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling, among many others, is “really fun,” Ribiero added.

“Their hearts are all in the right spot,” he said. “They all want to be part of this.”

Dancing With the Stars season 33 premieres on ABC Tuesday, September 17, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi