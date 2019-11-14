



On her way to a Mindbody event in Boston to celebrate the best of wellness in the city, Erin Foster treated herself to her first-ever Mike’s Pastry cannoli — and then got ready for a night full of workouts, facials and meditation.

The 37-year-old hopped on the phone with Us before the fun-filled event to chat about her current fitness and wellness routines and the most important subject of all: her wedding, happening on New Year’s Eve. The Bumble Creative Director announced her engagement to Simon Tikhman in August, just two months after her father, David Foster, married Katharine McPhee.

Foster is an ambassador for Mindbody, a wellness app that helps users find nearby workout classes, spa treatments and salon appointments — as well as track your progress. “I’ve been using the Mindbody app for so many years, before it was this touchstone place to find all of the classes you wanted,” said Foster. “It’s evolved into a hub for all of your wellness, beauty and fitness needs.”

Besides the stellar cannoli, the L.A. girl was excited to travel to the East Coast to try out some of Boston’s best wellness activations, like a hand facial from Balans Wellness Studio. “Hand facials are more important to me than ever right now that I’m engaged,” she said. “I’ve never had so much attention on them and I’m not trying to present this big-ass rock with chapped hands.”

There isn’t one workout that Foster swears by. Instead, she likes to change things up. “When I only do yoga I get skinny and lean without shape. When I do weight training, I get a lot of shape, but I feel heavier and not lean,” Foster explained. “Having the option to switch between the two is great.”

Cardio isn’t part of the equation. “I hate it,” she laughed. “They say the workout you hate the most is probably the one you need to do, but I still don’t and won’t do it.”

As for her wellness routine, yoga is a must. “I do it for peace of mind because it’s an hour and a half where you can’t think of anything else because you’re so focused on the minute specificity of the pose you’re in.” Additionally, the former Barely Famous star uses apps to help her meditate. “I like apps that are very specific to situations like ‘can’t sleep because you’re having anxiety,’ ‘stressed about a meeting,’ ‘fighting with family.’”

“I am being a really bad bride,” Foster revealed. “My wedding is very soon and I’m panicking because I’m not doing anything. Simon is fully on a wedding diet and the fittest version of himself and doing intermittent fasting and I am sitting here eating a cannoli in Boston and pasta for lunch and I keep panicking, ‘Should I make my hair blonder’, ‘Should I get face injections?'”

But there is one service that Foster has booked to prep for her wedding day. She committed to the FaceGym Wedding Workout Package, a $550 program meant to help get your face “toned, tight and glowing in just four weeks.”

And since it’s all about balance, the star doesn’t hold back for a cheat day. “I drink rose…often. I eat some McDonalds or ice cream and I lay in bed with Simon watching TV. That’s my dream relaxing night.”