Gigi Hadid Shows Post-Baby Body as She Votes 'With My Daughter Next to Me'

Gigi Hadid showed off her post-baby body one month after welcoming her daughter with boyfriend Zayn Malik as she urged her Instagram followers to vote in the U.S. presidential election.

“I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us- for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate,” the supermodel, 25, captioned her post on Saturday, October 24, that showed her posing for a mirror selfie while wearing a Vote T-shirt by Prabal Gurung and waist-cinching yellow pants.

“YOU HAVE A WEEK AND A HALF,” Hadid reminded her fans as she shared state by state information on how to vote early. “IF YOU’RE VOTING EARLY IM PROUD OF YOU. IF YOU MAILED IN YOUR ABSENTEE BALLOT I’M PROUD OF YOU. (&& if you dropped it off at your County’s Board of Elections Office or at an Early Polling Site I’m proud of you!!) IF YOU’RE GOING TO THE POLLS ON NOVEMBER 3RD I’M PROUD OF YOU. Whatever your PLAN, I’m proud of you; make sure you have one !!!”

The Los Angeles native and the former One Direction singer, 27, announced on September 23 that they’d welcomed their first child.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik captioned a photo at the time, showing him holding his daughter’s tiny hand. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

In her own Instagram post, Hadid wrote that their baby has “already changed our world.”

A source told exclusively told Us Weekly the couple “are loving parenthood and can’t get enough of their little girl.”

“They’re both so happy,” the insider added. “Gigi is so excited to be a new mom and has been appreciating every moment.”