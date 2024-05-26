Heather Graham is sharing her best-kept secrets on how to love yourself and your body — even on the bad days.

“My tip for feeling confident is to love yourself exactly as you are today and to surround yourself with loving people who support you,” Graham exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “There’s always going to be a flaw, so don’t focus on that. Think about what’s good and do affirmations. Instead of thinking about what other people want, think about what you want. Do what makes you feel good. The better you feel inside, the better your energy will be, and I think that’s what makes people attractive – having great energy that radiates from inside.”

Although Graham, whose career as a leading lady in the movie industry has spanned decades, considers herself a “confident” person, she admits that even she sometimes has an off day. When embracing herself is a bit more of a challenge, the actress gives herself a “pep talk” or calls “a supportive friend” to change the mood.

“I was telling a friend my fears about getting older, and she said, ‘Enjoy what you have today because 20 years from now you’re going to be looking at pictures of yourself saying why didn’t I appreciate what I had?’” she recalls, adding, “There’s always a reason you can find to feel bad about yourself, so just decide that you’re hot, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Do this affirmation – ‘I am hot!’”

Related: Heather Graham Hottest Bikini Moments Over the Years Heather Graham, 50, continually proves that age is just a number, shocking fans time and time again with ridiculously stunning bikini pics. Most recently, the actress’ 294,000 Instagram followers went wild when she posted one of her first swimwear pics of 2020. In the pic, taken with her friend Odessa Rae, the Killing Me Softly […]

While Graham says she feels strongest when she’s “most relaxed,” she also turns to fitness to feel balance. She often gets “creative inspiration” from working out by being more in her “body” instead of her mind. Her favorite type of exercise is yoga, which she tells Us helps her “mentally, physically, and spiritually.”

“It gives me a healthy energetic flow in my body,” she explains. “I know I can find a peaceful place inside myself when I’m doing yoga, no matter what is going on in my life.”

Pilates classes and gym workouts are also part of the routine, but a healthy diet lands at the top of the list when it comes to staying fit. Graham tells Us she doesn’t “drink or use drugs,” tries to consume “minimal sugar” and makes an “effort to limit the carbs” when she can. “I cook healthy delicious food,” she says.

Keeping her mind right is also imperative for feeling good. Graham likes to meditate for 40 minutes a day and do craniosacral therapy to alleviate “stress and tension,” but when she’s not solo, it’s all about having a strong support system around her.

At the end of the day, it’s all about having a “great sense of self-esteem” and taking “good care of my body, my mind, my spiritual connection, to be a loving parent to my inner child.”

Happiness is also about finding a way to “truly enjoy being alive,” she tells Us — something that is only attainable when you feel good about who you are.

Related: Heather Graham: 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me! For more than three decades already, fans have watched — and grown to love — Heather Graham star in blockbuster hits, such as 1988’s License to Drive and 1997’s Boogie Nights. Now, with her latest flick, Wander, out, the actress exclusively opened up to Us Weekly with 25 things about herself — including what […]

“Do affirmations. Read Louise Hay’s You Can Heal Your Life,” she suggests. “If you feel bad about your body, some part of that is coming from how you talk to yourself. Change the mean voice inside your head to a loving one. Get enough sleep, do good self-care, and do things that make you happy, because external appearance is a reflection of how we feel about ourselves inside.”

For more tips from Graham on how to stay healthy, read the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.