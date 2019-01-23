How Jada Pinkett Smith Maintains an Active, Healthy Lifestyle

Jada Pinkett Smith has been working steadily since the early 1990s, appearing in everything from The Nutty Professor to The Matrix and Madagascar films. On TV, she was Fish Mooney, the big baddie on Fox’s Gotham. She’s also cultivated a music career with her own metal band, Wicked Wisdom.

Diverse, a little bit? In addition, the 47-year-old celebrity still has a stunning physique, which can be attributed to her active, healthy lifestyle.

Jada’s diet has been guided in large part by her husband of 20 years, fellow actor Will Smith. She’s now a proponent of consuming lean meat, fresh vegetables and one thing more: “Carbs!”

As she’s explained enthusiastically, “my husband’s trainer started giving me diet tips, and he dismissed the myth that more carbs means you’re going to be unhealthy. What I realized is that I wasn’t eating enough of the proper foods, like pasta and rice.”

She needed high-carb foods in order to burn calories, he told her, and to provide vitamins A and C, calcium, iron and other essential nutrients. But they had to be the right kind of carbs, so she wouldn’t gain weight. That meant more fruits and vegetables.

“And, if I want, some pasta or toast or English muffins.”

For quick protein boosts, Jada has a couple of go-to snacks.

“We keep hard-boiled eggs in the refrigerator because I need to be able to pop protein whenever I want,” she’s said. She’s also partial to certain brands of protein bars.

“Everybody’s thinking you gotta be in the gym for an hour and a half,” Jada once said. But not her — she doesn’t believe in long or intense workouts. She has a better idea. Two, in fact.

“Just go out of your house and do a brisk walk!” she advised. “Every night, my mother and I take the dog and just walk, and that’s a ritual for us.”

She also walks up and down stairs, sometimes carrying weights.

For upper-body muscle tone, Jada’s old-school. She hits the deck!

“Pushups are my favorite exercise for my arms,” she said. “You may need to start on your knees in three sets of 10. Try to work to getting off your knees and doing as many pushups as possible a day until your arms look the way you want.”

For her soul, Jada believes strongly in yoga — which, as a side benefit, also keeps her flexible.

Jada’s overall approach to health is refreshingly simple yet empowering — particularly for women.

“Do what you love with a lot of determination to reach your personal and physical goals,” she concluded. “Remember, beauty is all about how you feel about you, no matter color, shape or size.”

And there’s another, personal reason she stays fit.

“I love when Will looks at me and says, ‘You look so freaking good!’”

