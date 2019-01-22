If breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, then healthy celebrities — who constantly monitor diet trends and wellness studies to find the best nutrients — know how to fuel their bodies right.

Some stars may have nutritionists and dietitians on their side — or even personal chefs — but what they eat for their first meal of the day is a personal decision. So Us asked A-listers like Jenna Dewan, Heidi Klum and Jessie James Decker what their go-to a.m. meals are.

From green smoothies and juices to fiber-packed choices to protein-heavy egg whites and even pasta, fit stars tell Us Weekly exclusively what they put on their plates every morning. Scroll through to read up before you eat up!