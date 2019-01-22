Diet Secrets

What’s for Breakfast: Healthy Stars Like Jenna Dewan and Heidi Klum Tell Us What They Really Eat Every Morning

By
Healthy Stars Like Jenna Dewan and Heidi Klum Tell Us What They Eat Every Morning to Fuel Up
 JB Lacroix/WireImage; Dylan Robinson/Newspix/Getty Images
10

If breakfast really is the most important meal of the day, then healthy celebrities — who constantly monitor diet trends and wellness studies to find the best nutrients — know how to fuel their bodies right.

Some stars may have nutritionists and dietitians on their side — or even personal chefs — but what they eat for their first meal of the day is a personal decision. So Us asked A-listers like Jenna Dewan, Heidi Klum and Jessie James Decker what their go-to a.m. meals are.

From green smoothies and juices to fiber-packed choices to protein-heavy egg whites and even pasta, fit stars tell Us Weekly exclusively what they put on their plates every morning. Scroll through to read up before you eat up!