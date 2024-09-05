Hugh Jackman put a lot of work into his body transformation for Deadpool & Wolverine and he has the receipts to prove it.

On Wednesday, September 4, Jackman shared a shirtless mirror selfie via Instagram, along with an audio recording revealing how he defined his killer abs and generally toned physique to reprise the role of Wolverine.

“I’ve had a lot of people talk to me or ask me questions about how I got into shape and what I did, what I ate, how I trained,” he explained in the post.

Jackman noted that some people asked if the training was harder as a 55-year-old, to which he responded, “Honestly, I just wanted to take a second to say, ‘Yeah, I had to turn up, and I had to do those deadlifts, and I had to eat those meals.'”

However, the Logan star was quick to note he couldn’t have trained for the role on his own. “I had an incredible team that helped me,” he said, revealing that as many as eight different people were responsible for his look. “There’s not a hope in hell I would’ve got there without them,” he candidly explained.

The X-Men icon shouted out his trainer Beth Lewis for helping him get into better “physical health,” too. Lewis trained Jackman not only for Deadpool & Wolverine but also to perform in an arena tour and a stage musical.

Between 2021 and 2023, Jackman returned to Broadway in The Music Man, which ran for a whopping 373 performances. It’s safe to say the Australian actor is in incredible shape, but that doesn’t mean he’s been pushing himself too hard.

Singing Lewis’ praises, Jackman said in his post, “She never makes me overwork; she made me realize that I had been overworking in the past.”

Alongside his trainer, Jackman had a number of personal chefs who made sure he ate healthy meals that would benefit his training, regardless of where he was in the world.

As for how he achieved Wolverine’s slick, glistening body, there were people on hand during filming to help perfect his on-camera look. Jackman explained, “You would hear [director] Shawn Levy yell out, ‘Fresh lube on Hugh!’ And everyone would sort of cringe a little bit.”

The actor’s caption simply read, “I am grateful,” and many people were quick to praise Jackman’s stellar work in the comments section.

It’s pretty safe to say the rest of the world is extremely grateful for Jackman’s Deadpool & Wolverine transformation, too. And for the “fresh lube.”