When it comes to feeding Travis Kelce during the NFL season, his personal chef — and longtime pal — has a routine down to a science.

Kumar Ferguson cooks Kelce, 34, three meals a day and shops for his groceries, he revealed to Kansas City magazine on Tuesday, January 9. Ferguson typically prepares Kelce oatmeal with fresh fruit for breakfast and seafood alfredo for dinner, adding that Kelce typically eats 4,000 calories on practice and game days.

While Ferguson has been a longtime pal of Kelce since their days in Cleveland, Ohio, they began collaborating professionally in 2016. During Tuesday’s interview, Ferguson recalled the moment when he received a call from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end asking for help when it came to his diet.

“I flew out four days later and we haven’t looked back since,” Ferguson recalled.

Related: A Swiftie’s Guide to Travis Kelce: Everything to Know Travis Kelce is no stranger to being the talk of the NFL, but now, he’s at the center of the Swifie universe. Kelce, a tight end, was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013, going on to play in and win the Super Bowl with the Missouri team in 2020 and 2023. After more […]

But for Kelce, having Ferguson whip up meals is nothing new.

“Growing up, I would cook for all the bros after we’d be hanging out all day,” Ferguson said. “That kitchen table hangout has always been a center for all of us. We have definitely carried that tradition with us.”

Ferguson, who noted that soul food and Indian spices were regulars at his dinner table as a child, said Kelce had a different palette growing up.

“His dad is actually a grill master, so that’s where I got filets in our diet,” Ferguson said.

Deep-fried Australian lobster tails with a yum yum sauce and Hawaiian heat wings are among the other dishes Ferguson cooks for Kelce. As for whether Kelce critiques his meals, the chef said it comes with the job.

“Being brothers is funny because we can throw shots at each other all day, but Travis is incredible when it comes to professionalism and just being on top of taking whatever he’s investing into,” Ferguson said. “The communication has been open from the jump.”

While Ferguson is Kelce’s official personal chef, the NFL star has made headlines for having others cook for him — namely his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

During an appearance on the “Tobin and Leroy” show in December 2023, former quarterback Bernie Kosar revealed that Swift, 34, baked Kelce a sweet treat before a game earlier this season.

“[Travis] comes home. I was at his house, like, three hours before the game, we’re having pregame meal,” he said. “And Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself. She’s so cool, she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal.”