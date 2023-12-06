Just like the rest of the world, Us Weekly is caught up in Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce mania — including seeing where the couple spend their lavish date nights.

On this week’s episode of “VIP Scene,” Us is giving readers an insider look at where Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, like to eat all over the world as they continue their romance.

Early on in their relationship, which began this fall, the pair were spotted entering New York City’s The Waverly Inn in the stylish West Village.

Nestled on Bank Street, this quaint restaurant has become a favored haunt for the dynamic duo. The ambiance, adorned with large red velvet chairs and a grand fireplace, sets the stage for intimate date nights that previously caught the attention of fellow A-listers Sandra Bullock and George Clooney.

If you venture into the bustling Midtown scene of the Big Apple, you’ll find another favorite eatery for Swift and Kelce at Nobu. Renowned for its celebrity-studded clientele, Nobu’s Midtown location played host to the power couple and six of their friends in October. From the famed yellowtail and jalapeño appetizer to the crispy rice, the twosome sampled Nobu’s signature dishes.

Kelce and Swift have also made a splash in Kansas City, Missouri, where the tight end plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. The pair orchestrated a memorable evening in September at Prime Social, where they rented out the entire restaurant for an elaborate celebration following Swift’s appearance at one of Kelce’s games. The duo treated friends and family to a feast that included pizza, sushi and cheeseburger sliders, per reports.

Proving that their love knows no bounds, Swift and Kelce took their romance to international heights when Kelce joined Swift in Buenos Aires in November while she was in town for her Eras Tour.

The pair enjoyed a cozy dinner for two at Elena, the restaurant inside the Four Seasons Buenos Aires, creating a memorable moment cheered on by well-wishing onlookers in the hotel lobby.

Watch the exclusive video above for more about the golden couple’s favorite eateries across the globe. Check back weekly for a new installment on Us Weekly’s “VIP Scene.”