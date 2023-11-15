Ski bunnies and snowcapped mountains are in high supply in Aspen, Colorado, which is just part of the lure for Kyle Richards, Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebrities.

In this week’s “VIP Scene” episode, Us Weekly is taking fans inside the mountain high city located just a few hours outside Denver.

Warning: Don’t let the beauty of the slopes fool you, skiing Aspen Mountain is not for the faint of heart. However, if you dare to shred down the trail map — none of which are beginner’s courses — you might see Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian or Kevin Hart nearby.

Following a grueling day on the mountain, Us recommends visitors unwind at the White House Tavern. The eatery is situated in Aspen’s historic downtown and has been a focal point for the city since 1883.

DiCaprio, 49, has been spotted chowing down on a burger at the cozy tavern, while Kendall Jenner is known to nibble on their truffle fries. The Killers of the Flower Moon actor and the Kardashians star, 28, have reportedly been seen on separate occasions dining at nearby Matsuhisa, which is a Los Angeles-based restaurant chain.

The Aspen location, however, matches the low-key ambiance of the town as it’s situated in a two-floor Victorian home. The Japanese cuisine has attracted the likes of Kardashian, 43, and Kanye West over the years.

Related: Snow Bunny! Cara Delevingne and More Stars Who Love Hitting the Slopes Stars on the slopes! Celebrities are getting into the winter spirit by heading to the mountains and channeling their inner snow bunny. Some of your favorite celebs have traveled north for the winter in order to hit the ski slopes, try their hand at snowboarding or curl up by the fire in a mountain cabin. […]

When it comes to fashion, there is one shop that can’t be missed according to Richards, 54, who is a frequent visitor of the winter getaway.

“When my friends come to Aspen, it is a rite of passage to go to Kemo Sabe and get a hat,” Richards revealed during a season 12 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which aired in September 2022. “You’re going to get your initials on it, we’re going to adorn things on it, we’re going to set it on fire. It’s the best.”

Related: Where Does the 'RHOBH' Cast Eat and Shop in L.A.? A VIP Guide The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars give a whole new meaning to the lifestyles of the rich and famous — and now you can eat, shop and workout like the cast. In Us Weekly’s latest “VIP Scene” episode, we take you behind the Hollywood curtain and straight to Los Angeles for all the RHOBH-approved […]

The Bravo star is a big fan of Kemo Sabe, which is a high-end boutique where patrons can create their own hats while sipping on cool cocktails. “I always grew up loving hats. My mom loved hats, and I started collecting them — I don’t even remember how long ago,” Richards confessed on the show, after designing another creation at the hat shop. “It’d be hard to pick a favorite. They’re like my children.”

The price tag might not be as hefty as raising a child but walking away with a new accessory from Kemo Sabe doesn’t come cheap. Hats range from $350 to $1,595, as their website promises customers a “rare experience” with the “ability to take one of [their] exclusive items, like a hat or buckle, and transform it into a personalized heirloom to pass down from generation to generation.”

Watch the exclusive video above for more insider tips and must-visit locations in Aspen, Colorado. Come back next week for an all-new “VIP Scene” episode featuring another celebrity-approved city.