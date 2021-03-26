Having snow much fun! Kourtney Kardashian shared photos on Thursday, March 25, of herself skiing with her three kids in Aspen, Colorado.

“Good little ski bunnies,” the Poosh creator, 41, captioned the Instagram slideshow of throwback photos with Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

In the vacation photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star rocked a bright pink snowsuit while riding lifts with her daughter, skiing down slopes and hanging out at the lodge.

The Los Angeles native shares her little ones with ex Scott Disick, and the former couple have been coparenting since their 2015 split. “I feel like I show a message, of, like, parents can get along and work together,” Kardashian said during a February 2019 View appearance. “We travel together and … I think it’s a good message to show other people. I’m not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing, it’s nice, too.”

The Flip It Like Disick star, 37, went on to date Sofia Richie from 2017 to 2020 and has most recently been seeing Amelia Hamlin. As for the University of Arizona grad, Us Weekly confirmed in January that she is in a relationship with Travis Barker.

“Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while,” an insider told Us at the time of the Blink-182 drummer, 45.

The following month, another source told Us that the pair have “so much in common,” adding, “They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. … It’s still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been.”

The rocker was previously married to Shanna Moakler from 2004 to 2008, and they share two kids — son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15.

Moakler, 45, exclusively told Us that she has “no ill will” toward her ex-husband’s girlfriend. “As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them,” the model said in February. “I absolutely am super happy for them.”

Although Disick told Kardashian that he loved her and was “ready to marry” her in a February KUWTK episode, a third source exclusively told Us, “Scott is aware of them being together and is OK with it since she and Scott haven’t been dating for a while. He isn’t jealous over their romance because he believes he still has the upper hand being the kids’ father.”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of Kardashian hitting the slopes with Mason, Penelope and Reign.